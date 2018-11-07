Scorpions poised to release a whisky with a sting in its tail

Scorpions are to release their own brand of whisky, it’s been announced.

The rock icons have joined forces with acclaimed Swedish distillery Mackmyra from the Rock’N’Roll single malt – the same distillery Motorhead teamed up with back in 2015.

The non-age statement whisky has been aged in both ex bourbon and oloroso sherry casks and then finished in sweet cherry wine casks from Germany.

Scorpions say: “Finally, we have our own Scorpions whisky ready to be released. We love it! This particular whisky gets to its perfect maturity in extraordinary German sweet cherry wine casks.

“We hope you all enjoy it. Let’s rock the night and taste the sting!”

Mackmyra master blender Angela D’Orazio adds: “Lovely guys to work with! Klaus, Rudolf, Matthias, Mickey and Pawel were very nice and interested in the process.

“I think we managed to get a smooth whisky with a lovely aroma of fruity vanillas from the bourbon casks, soft buttery tones from the oloroso sherry casks as well as a sweeter touch from the cherry casks.

“The fact that we got a finish of both cherry and sherry gave the whisky a perfect balance.”

Scorpions single malt is bottled at 40% and will be available through the official Mackmyra website.

Metallica recently launched their Blackened American whiskey in collaboration with master distiller Dave Pickerell, who sadly died just last week.

Metallica issued a statement to say they were “stunned and in disbelief” at the loss of their friend, adding that they considered him to be a member of the band.

