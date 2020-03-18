Grab a digital subscription to Classic Rock, Metal Hammer and Prog for a new low price

With the current coronavirus pandemic affecting our daily lives, we know it’s difficult for you to get to your local store to pick up the latest issues of Classic Rock, Metal Hammer and Prog magazines.

With that in mind, we’ve launched a spring sale, giving you the chance to grab a digital magazine subscription for a new low price.

For a limited time you can take out a digital subscription to any of our best-selling magazines, including Classic Rock, Metal Hammer and Prog, for only £5, €5 or $5 for the first 5 issues.

Metal Hammer editor Merlin Alderslade says: “Like much of the world, magazines find themselves in an unprecedented situation at the moment, and we're doing everything we can to navigate this storm.

“Metal Hammer, Classic Rock and Prog lives and breathes through the support of our amazing readers, so if you've ever thought about becoming a fully-fledged subscriber, now is the time.

“We also recognise that this is a difficult time for all of us, which is why we've put together this special offer so that we at Metal Hammer, Classic Rock and Prog can continue bringing you the very best in the world of rock and metal every single month. Thanks as ever for your support."

The offer is live right now and as you'll see, there are also deals on a range of our other magazines, too, including Guitarist, Bass Guitar, Guitar Techniques, Total Guitar and more.