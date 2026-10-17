Iron Maiden wanted a horror icon to appear on The Number of the Beast, but rejected his £25,000 fee. Who was it? Test your knowledge with our quiz
With 17 studio albums each featuring metal's most iconic mascot, Eddie the Head, and sold-out performances in almost 60 countries, Iron Maiden’s rich history is absolutely rammed with five decades' worth of brain-scrambling trivia.
So, how well do you know the band? Will these 20 questions make you Run to the Hills or will your score be Aces High?
Test your knowledge in our quiz below!
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Born in 1976 in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, Simon Young has been a music journalist for twenty-seven years. His fanzine, Hit A Guy With Glasses, enjoyed a one-issue run before he secured a job at Kerrang! in 1999. His writing has also appeared in Classic Rock, Metal Hammer, Prog, and Planet Rock. His first book, So Much For The 30 Year Plan: Therapy? — The Authorised Biography was published in 2020 through Jawbone.
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