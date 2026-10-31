One publication once described Slayer's album South of Heaven as a "cacophony of genuinely offensive satanic drivel". But which magazine was it? Test your knowledge with this maleficent trivia quiz
This quiz will separate the seasoned Slayer obsessives from the casual fans
Slayer played their first show on October 31, 1981 at a Battle of the Bands night in South Gate, California. Their flyer invited rock fans to experience their "assault on heavy metal" and they weren't messing about.
The term thrash was still a few years away, but ever since their first ever show, Slayer have remained dedicated to the cause (apart from taking a few years off after a 37-year run) and have enjoyed a career shot through with chaos and controversy.
While nobody can be into Slayer as much as Daniel Schler (the super-fan who shouted the band's name until he turned tomato red on the band's War at the Warfield DVD), this 20-question quiz will determine your dedication to their decibel devilry.
Test your knowledge by taking the quiz below.
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Born in 1976 in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, Simon Young has been a music journalist for twenty-seven years. His fanzine, Hit A Guy With Glasses, enjoyed a one-issue run before he secured a job at Kerrang! in 1999. His writing has also appeared in Classic Rock, Metal Hammer, Prog, and Planet Rock. His first book, So Much For The 30 Year Plan: Therapy? — The Authorised Biography was published in 2020 through Jawbone.
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