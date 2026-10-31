Slayer played their first show on October 31, 1981 at a Battle of the Bands night in South Gate, California. Their flyer invited rock fans to experience their "assault on heavy metal" and they weren't messing about.

The term thrash was still a few years away, but ever since their first ever show, Slayer have remained dedicated to the cause (apart from taking a few years off after a 37-year run) and have enjoyed a career shot through with chaos and controversy.

While nobody can be into Slayer as much as Daniel Schler (the super-fan who shouted the band's name until he turned tomato red on the band's War at the Warfield DVD), this 20-question quiz will determine your dedication to their decibel devilry.

Latest Videos From Louder Watch full video here:

Test your knowledge by taking the quiz below.