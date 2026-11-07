Which 2021 music video features deepfakes of Putin, Zelensky, and Tom Cruise? Test your nu metal knowledge with this Limp Bizkit trivia quiz
Fred Durst and Wes Borland are likely to get full marks – but what about you?
There's more to Limp Bizkit than red caps, baggy chinos and Wes Borland's bizarre stage make-up.
Around the turn of the millennium, Limp Bizkit were an omnipresent force in the media. Love them or hate them – and, in their pomp, some people really loathed them – they knew how to grab news headlines and had a knack of cramming tons of celebs into their music videos. Fred Durst even appeared as an unlockable playable character in a handful of video games.
But how much do you actually know about this nu metal band?
Get your red thinking caps on and see how many of these questions you can answer correctly...
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Born in 1976 in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, Simon Young has been a music journalist for twenty-seven years. His fanzine, Hit A Guy With Glasses, enjoyed a one-issue run before he secured a job at Kerrang! in 1999. His writing has also appeared in Classic Rock, Metal Hammer, Prog, Planet Rock and Record Collector. His first book, So Much For The 30 Year Plan: Therapy? — The Authorised Biography was published in 2020 through Jawbone.
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