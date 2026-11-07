There's more to Limp Bizkit than red caps, baggy chinos and Wes Borland's bizarre stage make-up.

Around the turn of the millennium, Limp Bizkit were an omnipresent force in the media. Love them or hate them – and, in their pomp, some people really loathed them – they knew how to grab news headlines and had a knack of cramming tons of celebs into their music videos. Fred Durst even appeared as an unlockable playable character in a handful of video games.

But how much do you actually know about this nu metal band?

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Get your red thinking caps on and see how many of these questions you can answer correctly...