The world of music was changed forever when Black Sabbath released their self-titled debut on February 13, 1970.

Opening with the sound of the pissing rain and an ominous bell chiming in the background, the band introduced themselves with the doom-filled eponymous track that inspired generations of bands to come.

Over the next five decades or so, the band released almost 20 studio albums – some perfect and some great, sprinkled with the odd misfire – and their members, Ozzy Osbourne in particular, would lead lives that could never, ever be described as boring.

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Perfect, then, for a huge trivia quiz. How much do you know about Black Sabbath? Are you something of a Wizard when it comes to Sabbath trivia? Or will you cry out 'Oh, no, no, please, God help me'... like on that song with pissing rain and pealing bell?

There's only one way to find out. Can you get 20/20?