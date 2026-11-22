My Chemical Romance quiz: How much do you know about the band?
We've no doubt that Gerard Way would absolutely crush this trivia quiz – but how many questions can you get right?
Think you know your Bullets from your Black Parade?
Whether you know them as that "emo cult" band the Daily Mail tried to cancel years ago or have a replica black marching band uniform hanging up in your wardrobe, there's no denying this New Jersey band can write an alt-rock banger.
But how much do you actually know about My Chemical Romance?
It's time to put your grey matter to the test with this 20-question quiz!
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Born in 1976 in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, Simon Young has been a music journalist for twenty-seven years. His fanzine, Hit A Guy With Glasses, enjoyed a one-issue run before he secured a job at Kerrang! in 1999. His writing has also appeared in Classic Rock, Metal Hammer, Prog, Planet Rock and Record Collector. His first book, So Much For The 30 Year Plan: Therapy? — The Authorised Biography was published in 2020 through Jawbone.
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