Think you know your Bullets from your Black Parade?

Whether you know them as that "emo cult" band the Daily Mail tried to cancel years ago or have a replica black marching band uniform hanging up in your wardrobe, there's no denying this New Jersey band can write an alt-rock banger.



But how much do you actually know about My Chemical Romance?

It's time to put your grey matter to the test with this 20-question quiz!

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