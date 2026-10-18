James Hetfield has a custom guitar made of wood from his band's rehearsal garage. But what did he name it? Test your Metallica knowledge with this ridiculously hard quiz
Are you a master of Metallica trivia?
Metallica have been making a sweet, sweet noise around the world for about 45 years now. In that time, they've recorded 11 studio albums, played on every single continent and made the most frightening video ever.
So, how well do you know Metallica? Are you a true fan or just a casual listener who has 'The Best of Metallica' saved on their streaming platform?
Put your metal credentials to the test with 20 ridiculously tough questions and find out if you're Hardwired to win or if the idea of getting a perfect score is The Day That Never Comes.
Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox!
Born in 1976 in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, Simon Young has been a music journalist for twenty-seven years. His fanzine, Hit A Guy With Glasses, enjoyed a one-issue run before he secured a job at Kerrang! in 1999. His writing has also appeared in Classic Rock, Metal Hammer, Prog, and Planet Rock. His first book, So Much For The 30 Year Plan: Therapy? — The Authorised Biography was published in 2020 through Jawbone.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.