Metallica have been making a sweet, sweet noise around the world for about 45 years now. In that time, they've recorded 11 studio albums, played on every single continent and made the most frightening video ever.

So, how well do you know Metallica? Are you a true fan or just a casual listener who has 'The Best of Metallica' saved on their streaming platform?

Put your metal credentials to the test with 20 ridiculously tough questions and find out if you're Hardwired to win or if the idea of getting a perfect score is The Day That Never Comes.

Latest Videos From Louder Watch full video here: