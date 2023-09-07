"I am ready to embrace the future," says Riverside's Mariusz Duda as he announces new solo album

Riverside and Lunatic Soul frontman Mariusz Duda has announced that he will release his latest solo abum, AFR AI D, through Kscope records on November 17. You can listen to his brand new single, the eight-minute Embracing The Unknown below.

The new album continues Duda's exploration of electronic soundcsapes that sets his solo work aside fom his other musical projects, yet whereas Lockdown Trilogy captured a snapshot of life during the pandemic, AFR AI D explores the concept of AI as disruptor. His new solo record looks at the growing commodification of AI and specifically with artificial intelligence entering the mainstream.

"I'm happy I can continue this instrumental electronic music journey," Duda states.' I love these evocative sounds. Contrary to what the title of the album suggests, I am not afraid of new technologies. I think AI is just another tool which, over time, we will learn to use in a better way, and which will speed up work in many areas. In spite of a slight subconscious fear of the unknown, I am ready to embrace the future.”

AFR AI D was recorded throughout May and June 2023 at Serakos Studio in Warszawa, with engineering by Magda and Robert Srzedniccy and mastered by Robert Szydło.

The album is available in a variety of formats that include magenta coloured vinyl, black vinyl, CD and digital. You can see the new album artwork, created by German artist and illustrator Hajo Müller, known for his work with Steven Wilson, below.

(Image credit: Kscope)

Mariusz Duda: AFR AI D

1. Taming Nightmares

2. Good Morning Fearmongering

3. Fake Me Deep, Murf

4. Bots’ Party

5. I Love To Chat With You

6. Why So Serious, Cassandra?

7. Mid Journey To Freedom

8. Embracing The Unknown