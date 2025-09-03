"Who knows where this will all lead?" Radiohead announce first live dates for seven years

Radiohead have announced their first live dates for seven years. The band will play a run of 20 shows to take place in five cities across Europe through November and December.

Radiohead will play shows in Madrid, Bologna, Copenhagen, Berlin and London, where they will play four consecutive nights at the O2 Arena in November.



The band's last live performance was on August 1, 2018, in Philadelphia, concluding their A Moon Shaped Pool tour.

“Last year, we got together to rehearse, just for the hell of it," says drummer Philip Selway. "After a seven year pause, it felt really good to play the songs again and reconnect with a musical identity that has become lodged deep inside all five of us. It also made us want to play some shows together, so we hope you can make it to one of the upcoming dates. For now, it will just be these ones but who knows where this will all lead.”

The dates are:

Nov 04: Madrid Movistar Arena, Spain

Nov 05: Madrid Movistar Arena, Spain

Nov 07: Madrid Movistar Arena, Spain

Nov 08: Madrid Movistar Arena, Spain

Nov 14: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

Nov 15: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

Nov 17: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

Nov 18: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy



Nov 21: London O2 Arena, UK

Nov 22: London O2 Arena, UK

Nov 24: London O2 Arena, UK

Nov 25: London O2 Arena, UK



Dec 01: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Dec 02: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Dec 04: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Dec 05: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark



Dec 08: Berlin Uber Arena, Germany

Dec 09: Berlin Uber Arena, Germany

Dec 11: Berlin Uber Arena, Germany

Dec 12: Berlin Uber Arena, Germany

To help get tickets directly to fans and to minimise interception from touts and bots, tickets will only be accessible by registering at radiohead.com .



Registration opens this Friday September 5 at 10am BST/11am CEST and closes 72 hours later at 10pm BST/11pm CEST on Sunday September 7.



Radiohead digitally released the live album, Hail To The Thief - Live Recordings 2003-2009 earlier this month.



The tracks were originally gathered as research for Thom Yorke’s arrangements for the stage production, Hamlet Hail To The Thief.



The record will be physically released on October 31.