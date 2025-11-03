You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

Kiss: Ace Frehley (Image credit: BMG) One Of A Kind

The End

Same Old Song

The Spell

I Really Wanna

Happy

Better Off

Something New

Selfish

All In Good Time

Lzzy Hale recently told Classic Rock that Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth (they've dropped the 'WFH' from their name after clearing a legal hurdle) would "save rock'n'roll". We don't think it needs saving, but it's still high praise, and it does feel like people's expectations are unnaturally high where Wolfgang is concerned, as if all eyes are watching.

The third Mammoth album feels like the work of a musician settling comfortably into his own space and comfortable with all that attention. As on his debut and the follow-up, Van Halen handles every instrument and vocal part himself, but there’s a greater sense of focus, as if he's less concerned with proving he can do it all and more focused on refining precisely what Mammoth sound like.

The songs are leaner, the production is tighter, and the balance between melody and muscle is better judged. Tracks like Right? and Take a Bow demonstrate his gift for strong, structured, fat-free modern rock, and while The End doesn’t reinvent the rock'n'roll wheel, it sticks to the road with ease and grips well in the corners, even at high speed.

Every week, Album of the Week Club listens to and discusses the album in question, votes on how good it is, and publishes our findings, with the aim of giving people reliable reviews and the wider rock community the chance to contribute.

Join the group now.

Other albums released in October 2025

Cory Marks - Sorry for Nothing Vol. 2

Idlewild - Idlewild

Michael Schenker Group - Don't Sell Your Soul

Sparks - Madder!

John 5 - Ghost

Perturbator - Age of Aquarius

Testament - Para Bellum

The Wytches - Talking Machine

All Time Low - Everyone's Talking!

Biohazard - Divided We Fall

Boz Scaggs - Detour

Chrissie Hynde - Duets Special

The Lemonheads - Love Chant

Rick Wakeman - Melancholia

Robin Zander- Robin Zander

Sabaton - Legends

Conjurer - Unself

Serj Tankian - Collaborations & Collages

Avatar - Don't Go in the Forest

Chat Pile and Hayden Pedigo - In the Earth Again

Creeper - Sanguivore II: Mistress of Death

Lunatic Soul - The World Under Unsun

What they said...

"The album’s only downside is that, given the gasp-inducing talent of its creator, you do wish he’d push the songs a bit further. While the delivery is pin sharp, the images it sketches can be a bit join-the-dots, one tune followed by a vaguely similar other. The opener and Happy are multi-faceted exceptions, but these are largely songs that swim similar strokes." (Kerrang!)

"To his credit, Van Halen has no towering pretensions for Mammoth. Much like his dad's band at the beginning of their career, the goal here is immediate rock 'n' roll, and on that most basic level, The End succeeds. If it's all merely average in a competent way, it still presents a compelling portrait of an artist confidently developing his individuality. (Ultimate Classic Rock)

"Whilst he’s taking it as seriously as he ever has, this album feels less rigid and more flowing, albeit sonically tighter, perfectly walking that difficult tightrope. It’s safe to say The End is an album which has taken the band’s name to heart, every song on here is gargantuan, running the gauntlet and making a forty-minute ride feel like a tenth of its running time." (Moshville Times)

What you said...

Brian Hart: Mammoth’s new album is straight and to the point - 10 songs clocking in just under 40 minutes. The obvious comparison is that Wolfie is this generation’s Dave Grohl. He writes pop-rock-punk songs that ooze with melody. The End follows the same formula as the first two albums. There is nothing groundbreaking about the material but they have just enough commercial appeal without sacrificing the rock credibility that I think Wolfie has earned.

I love that he incorporates the finger-tapping technique in his solos, and he uses it very tastefully. The only knock I have is, I wish he would stretch out a little more when it comes to songwriting and experiment a little more. This is his third album and it’s starting to sound a little monotonous. He is extremely talented, and I think he has a lot of great music ahead of him. The End is a very good album.

Henry Martinez: I love that Wolfgang doesn't do the obvious (copying the Van Halen sound) and follows a muse heavily influenced by Tool and other more contemporary bands. But he will slip in little easter eggs like EVH's Source Of Infection riff in the title track, which is the highlight of a solid collection. He's not even 35 yet, so there's still time for a masterpiece release. Wolf's not there yet, but he's doing his part in helping preserve modern rock in the face of today's pop music onslaught. (P.S., check out his excellent interview with Rick Beato on YouTube.)

Mark Herrington: I’ve seen Mammoth support Alter Bridge previously, in third spot before the Halestorm slot. It’s clear that Wolfgang has been influenced by the former on this album. However, as the album progressed, it felt a little samey, and lacked something I couldn’t quite put my finger on. Until, that is, the track Happy allowed his voice to emerge more. Where Myles Kennedy's voice would have sailed above the bombardment, WVH’s is sometimes drowned out. WVH has a good voice, but it doesn’t always suit the pounding background.

Overall, not bad, a little samey, and better when his voice emerges.

Bill Griffin: Much better than anticipated. I rather enjoyed it.

Brian Carr: Wolfgang Van Halen returns for the third time in five years with The End, an album one can only hope isn’t titled as commentary toward his musical future. Since album one, I have been absolutely blown away by his skill on every instrument. If I remember correctly, on interviews I’ve watched, he says he’s most comfortable on drums, least comfortable on guitar. He’s obviously put the time and work in, though, because he rocks on every note.

But the musicianship would ultimately mean less if the songs were sub-par, but that isn’t the case, either. Across the three albums are songs with stellar riffs, catchy hooks and a fine voice as well.

It was interesting to note nods to musical influences on The End, something I hadn’t noticed as much on the first two records. Album opener One Of A Kind is reminiscent of the Foo Fighters. When the band kicks into the opening chords of The End, I hear Rush’s Spirit of Radio (I hadn’t noticed this when watching its fantastic video). Happy has similarities to Nirvana. But the thing that is most in Wolf’s DNA (whether he’s comfortable with it or not) is the guitar work. It seems to me that he does more tapping throughout The End than he did on the first two records, but even so, I don’t think he often sounds like his legendary father - I definitely feel like he has his own voice.

As much as Mammoth tours, I don’t know how Wolf has the time to write, record and release three albums in five years, but fans of hard rock can rejoice at his productive streak. In an era where rock seems to have been cast aside by the masses, it’s always good to remember there are still artists out there creating damned fine rock'n'roll.

Jim Evans: The album absolutely rocks! Wolfie is very talented, putting together a great group of songs with killer grooves, great riffs, clever lyrics and cool harmonies. Excellent third release from the group, which just keeps delivering killer material.

Adam Ranger: I was not familiar with his music (I knew of him, obviously, but had never listened to him.) And what I was expecting was a Van Halen-tyle sound. To my surprise, what I got was more in the style of classic Foo Fighters, with elements of Van Halen on guitar, and I'm OK with that! The album rocks and is very listenable. If I have a criticism, it is that some of the songs are a bit samey, but as the album is only 39 minutes long, it is short enough that I didn't get bored by this.

Impressively, it seems that Wolgang plays all of the instruments and only uses a band for touring. Bonus points for that!

Sue Barrett: Love it, but have only managed to hear it a few times so far. It's a much easier listen than the previous two albums, he just gets better and better.

Mammoth: The End (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

John Davidson: I've seen Mammoth (WVH) live twice, both times supporting Alter Bridge on tour and, to be honest, I wasn't blown away. He was a good fit for the general sound, but the songs lacked that spark that elevates the OK to the exceptional.

On his third album, I think WVH has found a bit more inspiration and, even if it's not breaking new ground, it's a decent set of songs.

One Of A Kind is the kind of punchy anthem that would get a crowd going live, with a good chorus and a lively solo. The End follows in fine style, with some lovely guitar work that deliberately reminds us who his father was, but that's OK. Overall, I hear more of Marc Tremonti in Wolfgang's playing and songwriting than I do Eddie Van Halen. The vocals are pretty good too, with Wolfgang showing a range and tone that he couldn't seem to match live.

I'm rarely a fan of 'one man band' albums, being assembled on ProTools. They can be made to rock, but they rarely have much groove, and that is still an issue here.

Same Old Song, Spell and I Really Wanna challenge that premise and sound like a trio of long lost Buckcherry songs (remember them?) but for the most part, the rest of the album is good but not great modern rock that doesn't really stand out from the crowd. The production is punchy but dense. It works on good headphones but lots of the detail got lost when I listened in the car.

I think the production, by Michael Baskette, is part of my issue. Where the album is less successful, it sounds like Alter Bridge offcuts, with whom Baskette has worked with extensively.

Nonetheless, it's a much better album than I expected. There is a deftness of songwriting and playing lurking under the super-punchy production and Wolfgang has done more than enough now to dismiss any lingering suggestions he was a Californian 'nepo baby'. A solid 7/10.

Mike Canoe: I remember listening to the first Mammoth album when it came out in 2021. The Distance absolutely destroyed me (in a good way), but I don't remember much else. I gave the second one a listen as well, but it didn't make much of an impression. It seems like The End is destined to follow the same pattern.

I cannot fathom the pressures that Wolfgang Van Halen must feel, either from the outside world or self-imposed. He is obviously a very talented musician, given that he wrote everything and, more impressively, performed everything: lead and backing vocals, guitars, bass, keyboards and even drums.

To me, Mammoth's music sounds insulated to the point of isolation, but I think I understand why. If everything I did, related to my music or not, was headline fodder, I would probably want total control of everything too. Still, it makes everything feel and sound too sterile and downbeat to me. All In Good Time, The Spell and Same Old Song have the best chance of growing on me.

The guy is in his mid-thirties. Hopefully, he has a long life and, if he chooses, a long career ahead of him. My hope would be that he eventually starts working with other musicians and/or producers and/or songwriters and learns to bounce around ideas like Dave Grohl did with Foo Fighters or Prince did with the Revolution.

Just because you can do it all on your own doesn't mean you always have to.

Kristopher Bordine: This album rips. There’s only one song I even think about skipping, the grunge-tinged Happy, but I alway end up playing through.

If you have the vinyl, it’s one of the best side A’s ever. The album kicks off with the best Foo Fighters song in at least a decade, One Of A Kind, which is followed by all the songs Wolf has released videos for: The End, Same Old Song, The Spell and the not-so-subtle David Lee Roth diss track I Really Wanna, all of which kick ass. Side A really makes you ask which instrument Wolf is best at, and my answer usually is his voice. Such a powerful yet beautiful voice.

Side B is not quite as strong but still very good. After Happy comes Better Off and the simple yet effective driving riff of Something New. Selfish is by far my favourite track on this side, and the album closes with the hopeful All in Good Time.

I don’t know if rock needs saving, but if it does and Wolf and his crew can’t do the job, it’s because we failed in getting the message out that the messiah is here.

Mammoth: "Same Old Song" (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

Philip Qvist: Wolfgang Van Halen is another one of those artists who I have heard a lot about without really listening to his songs. I do know that Mammoth are basically a one-man show, with additional musicians only used for touring.

So The End was pretty new to me, and after my first spi,n I quite like it. It rocks, and at just 10 songs and 39 minutes long, it never outstays its welcome.

The influence of his famous father is all over the album, especially on I Really Wanna. That said, I also heard a bit of Foo Fighters on opening track One Of A Kind, while touring with Alter Bridge and using their producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette has also rubbed off on some of the tracks on the album.

Other good tracks were Same Old Song, Something New and Selfish. I am quite impressed; maybe it's time to check old Wolfgang's other two records. The End gets an 8 from me.

Justin Amrhein: I've been listening to this constantly since release. 10 songs, 40 minutes, no filler or rambling epics, just straightforward rock all the way through that you want to listen to again once the last note of All in Good Time ends. I've been all in on Mammoth since day one and have seen them live a half dozen times. While the recording is all Wolf on every instrument, the songs truly come to life in a live setting with the (100% live, no tracks) band of Frank Sidoris, Jonathan Jourdan, Ronnie Ficarro and Garrett Whitlock, and I can't wait to hear some of these new tracks when I see them in two weeks.

Wolf could have taken the easy way out and made his music a carbon copy of his father (and truly been that guy "riding on his father's coattails" like his detractors claim he is), but he's forging his own path. There's absolutely moments where you hear his father coming through, but overall, Wolf has always been and continues to be his own artist who just happens to have the last name Van Halen.

Greg Schwepe: Easy review as I’ve been patiently waiting for the third release from Mammoth and had already listened many times since its release last Friday before its selection for this week’s album. Have followed the band since their debut.

Fact 1: Wolfgang Van Halen is the son of Eddie Van Halen, was a member of Van Halen, inherited some of his famous Dad’s musical DNA, and Van Halen was called “Mammoth” before it was “Van Halen.” But hey, you already knew all this.

Fact 2: This Mammoth is not intended, nor does it, attempt to fill the void left by Van Halen. The only similarities are that the leader has the same last name of his famous guitar wizard father. Pretty sure Wolfgang would tell you the same thing.

Basically, if you’re listening to Mammoth for the first time, have not read anything about the band, and are expecting “something like Van Halen,” you will be sorely disappointed. But if you want a good rock record, you’ll be glad you checked it out.

The End is a smouldering example of modern rock. Solid songs, lots and lots of guitar, thumping riffs out the ying yang all the way through the album, lots of reasons to turn up the volume. Wolfgang plays all the instruments on the album and provides lots of reasons to listen over and over. And yes, sometimes the apple does not fall far from the tree, as you hear some guitar pyrotechnics and realise Wolf payed attention. The intro to the title track The End confirms that.

Kept writing down the songs I liked. Then looked at list and realised, “Oh, that’s pretty much the entire album…” Nothing I didn’t like, nothing I had to skip past. Each song appealed to me, and there is enough variation to keep your interest. Also, like the need to not have some 60 minute album which makes for a difficult listen. Get in and out in 39 minutes!

This is a solid album, and there is no let-up from the first two Mammoth releases. Sometimes, with a band, you get that one that is a little different and that one gets put at the bottom of your personal ranking list. Not the case with The End as it holds its own with the others. Not a carbon copy, but similar enough that fans of the first two will like this one as well. Comparisons to his dad will invariably happen, but Wolfgang makes the band and this album his own. 8 out of 10 on this one for me.

Final score: 7.43 (48 votes cast, total score 357)

Join the Album Of The Week Club on Facebook to join in. The history of rock, one album at a time.