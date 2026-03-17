Sole surviving Moody Blues member Justin Hayward announces UK tour for October

Moody Blues guitarist and vocalist Justin Hayward has announced UK tour dates for October this year.

Dubbed 'The Story In Your Eyes' tour, after the famous Moody Blues song from the band's seventh studio album, Every Good Boy Deserves Favour, the 12-date tour kicks off in the Moodies' native Birmingham and runs through to Southend, with two shows at London's Cadogan Hall.

“So many of the venues we are playing this year hold warm and special memories for me, going right back," says Hayward. "Music brings us a world of imagination, and I looking forward to being right there in the middle of that."

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Hayward has spent much of the last few years touring - last year's Forever Autumn tour pulled in rave reviews, with Prog stating, "Hayward’s assertion that "the music of our youth stays with us all our lives" has never rung more true." But he's also been busy in the studio more recently as well. In 2021, he released both One Summer Day and My Juliette, Living For Love in 2022, and in 2025, he released a cover of Life In A Northern Town with Mike Batt.

Tickets for the shows are on general sale from Friday, March 20 (apart from Truro, which doesn't go on sale until May 26). You can see the full list of dates and ticket link below.

Oct 5: Birmingham Town Hall

Oct 6: Basingstoke Anvil

Oct 7: Torquay Princess Theatre

Oct 8: Truro Hall For Cornwall

Oct 10: Salisbury City Hall

Oct 11: London Cadogan Hall

Oct 12: London Cadogan Hall

Oct 14: Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

Oct 17: Dunfermline Alhamera Theatre

Oct 18: Newcastle Tyne Theatre And Opera House

Oct 20: Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion

Oct 21: Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Get tickets.

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