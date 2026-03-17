Sole surviving Moody Blues member Justin Hayward announces UK tour for October
Justin Hayward's The Story In Your Eyes UK tour runs through 11 cities in October
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Moody Blues guitarist and vocalist Justin Hayward has announced UK tour dates for October this year.
Dubbed 'The Story In Your Eyes' tour, after the famous Moody Blues song from the band's seventh studio album, Every Good Boy Deserves Favour, the 12-date tour kicks off in the Moodies' native Birmingham and runs through to Southend, with two shows at London's Cadogan Hall.
“So many of the venues we are playing this year hold warm and special memories for me, going right back," says Hayward. "Music brings us a world of imagination, and I looking forward to being right there in the middle of that."Article continues below
Hayward has spent much of the last few years touring - last year's Forever Autumn tour pulled in rave reviews, with Prog stating, "Hayward’s assertion that "the music of our youth stays with us all our lives" has never rung more true." But he's also been busy in the studio more recently as well. In 2021, he released both One Summer Day and My Juliette, Living For Love in 2022, and in 2025, he released a cover of Life In A Northern Town with Mike Batt.
Tickets for the shows are on general sale from Friday, March 20 (apart from Truro, which doesn't go on sale until May 26). You can see the full list of dates and ticket link below.
Justin Hayward The Story In Your Eyes UK tour dates
Oct 5: Birmingham Town Hall
Oct 6: Basingstoke Anvil
Oct 7: Torquay Princess Theatre
Oct 8: Truro Hall For Cornwall
Oct 10: Salisbury City Hall
Oct 11: London Cadogan Hall
Oct 12: London Cadogan Hall
Oct 14: Aylesbury Waterside Theatre
Oct 17: Dunfermline Alhamera Theatre
Oct 18: Newcastle Tyne Theatre And Opera House
Oct 20: Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion
Oct 21: Southend Cliffs Pavilion
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Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.
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