Justin Hayward releases digital EP

Moody Blues star Justin Hawyard has released a new digital two-track EP, featuring the tracks One Summer Day and My Juliette.

One Summer Day is written in a conversational style, telling the story of unexpected events taking place one day in the summer.“[It] just sprang out of my old Martin guitar late one evening... I had been playing the riff for a while just for fun, without realizing it could actually be a song," Hayward says/

My Juliette, which references Danny Williams’ early 60s recording of Moon River, was inspired by Hayward's childhood fascination with the theater. His mother played piano for a repertory theater group during a summer in his childhood. He played guitar for the company, and was drawn into the artistry of the stage, from Shakespeare to pantomime. “I was entranced and I still treasure every moment of that theatre life. I had the song for years before I was sure I wanted to actually finish or record it because I enjoyed just playing around with it.”

You can buy One Summer Day here.