Bryan Adams and Pat Benatar announce extensive run of US shows

Bryan Adams, who completed a run of arena shows in October and November last year with Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, has announced another run of shows with the couple.

The new dates, which continue Adams' Roll With The Punches tour, will kick off at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO, on July 24, and will wrap up on August 16 at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. Pre-sale tickets go on sale this Wednesday, while the general sale starts on Friday.

The shows are in addition to Adams' previously announced run of schedule of 2026 shows in South Africa, Tunisia, Morocco, Europe and Canada, as well as his residency at the Wynn in Las Vegas, NV. Full dates below.

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For this year's Record Store Day, which takes place on April 18, Adams is releasing Tough Town, a 10-track compilation album on limited edition grey vinyl. Released via Bad Records, the LP features songs previously only available on the deluxe edition CD of Roll With The Punches.

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Bryan Adams: Roll With The Punches tour 2026

Apr 21: Cape Town GrandWest Grand Arena, South Africa

Apr 22: Cape Town GrandWest Grand Arena, South Africa

Apr 23: Cape Town GrandWest Grand Arena, South Africa

Apr 25: Pretoria SunBet Arena, South Africa

Apr 26: Pretoria SunBet Arena, South Africa

Apr 28: Durban ICC, South Africa

Apr 29: Durban ICC, South Africa

May 02: Dougga Amphitheatre, Tunisia

May 05: Rabat Theatre Mohammed V, Morocco

May 06: Tangier Palace of Culture and Arts, Morocco

May 23: Montreal Parc Jean-Drapeau, QC, Canada

Jun 03: Las Vegas Encore Theatre at Wynn, NV

Jun 04: Las Vegas Encore Theatre at Wynn, NV

Jun 05: Las Vegas Encore Theatre at Wynn, NV

Jun 06: Las Vegas Encore Theatre at Wynn, NV

Jun 20: Krakow ICE Krakow Congress Centre, Poland

Jun 21: Katowice NOSPR, Poland

Jun 22: Brno Janáček Theatre, Czechia

Jun 23: Salzburg Grosses Festspielhaus, Austria

Jun 25: Portoroz Auditorium, Slovenia

Jun 26: Herceg Novi Kanli Kula, Montenegro

Jun 27: Prishtina Salla 1 Tetori, Kosovo

Jun 28: Thessaloniki Concert Hall, Greece

Jun 30: Taormina Teatro Antico di Taormina, Italy

Jul 03: Calella de Palafrugell Cap Roig Festival, Spain

Jul 24: St. Louis Enterprise Center, MO *

Jul 25: Wichita INTRUST Bank Arena, KS *

Jul 26: Thackerville WinStar World Casino & Resort, OK *

Jul 28: Austin Moody Center, TX *

Jul 29: Houston Toyota Center, TX *

Jul 31: New Orleans Smoothie King , LA Center*

Aug 01: North Little Rock Simmons Bank Arena, AR *

Aug 04: Greenville Bon Secours Wellness Arena, SC *

Aug 05: Orlando Kia Center, FL *

Aug 08: Charlotte Spectrum Center, NC *

Aug 09: Baltimore CFG Bank Arena, MD *

Aug 11: Reading Santander Arena, PA *

Aug 12: Newark Prudential Center, NJ *

Aug 14: Buffalo KeyBank Center, NY *

Aug 15: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI *

Aug 16: Milwaukee Fiserv Forum, WI *

Aug 24: Trois-Rivières Amphitheatre Cogeco, QC ^

Aug 25: Kingston Slush Puppie Place, ON ^

Aug 26: Oshawa Tribute Communities Centre, ON ^

Aug 28: Hamilton TD Coliseum, ON ^

Aug 29: London Canada Life Place, ON ^

Aug 31: Sudbury Sudbury Arena, ON ^

Sep 1: Sault Ste. Marie GFL Memorial Gardens, ON ^

Sep 3: Thunder Bay Thunder Bay Community Auditorium, ON

Sep 5: Saskatoon SaskTel Centre^, SK

Sep 8: Lethbridge VisitLethbridge.com Arena, AB ^

Sep 10: Red Deer Marchant Crane Centrium at Westerner Park, AB ^

Sep 11: Dawson Creek vintiv Events Centre, BC ^

Sep 13: Penticton South Okanagan Events Centre, BC

* with Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo

^ with Lights

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