Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who came to power in October 2025, met with Deep Purple ahead of their appearance on Tokyo's famed Budokan Hall on Saturday.

The 65-year-old politician welcomed the members of the band to the Prime Minister's Office in Tokyo, proclaiming, "Deep Purple are here!" before drummer Ian Paice responded, "You're a drummer: we are friends!"

Takaichi, who took up drums in high school before joining an all-female outfit whose repertoire included UFO classics Rock Bottom and Doctor Doctor, plus Rainbow's I Surrender, responded by telling Paice, "You are my god!" and presenting him with a pair of signed drumsticks.

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"It's always a pleasure to come to Japan," said Paice. "And this time we have an added bonus."

"Deep Purple has always been a band I deeply admire," Takaichi told the band. "I bought Machine Head for the first time when I was in grade school, and I bought Smoke On The Water and Highway Star."

Last year, before she was elected Prime Minister, Takaichi appeared on Babymetal's Metal Radio, a Tokyo FM show hosted by Babymetal members Su-metal, Moametal and Momometal, and told them, "When I get irritated by my husband's choice of words or behaviour, I play the electronic drums after he's gone to bed. Burn by Deep Purple is a staple. I play songs like this to let off steam."

Deep Purple's next Japanese show is at the Mizuokadani Steel Machinery Public Hall in Nagoya, on Wednesday. European dates begin in June, with North American shows scheduled for August and September. Further European dates follow - full details below.

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“You Are My God” — Japan PM Takaichi Meets Her Heroes Deep Purple in Rare Tokyo Encounter | AC1B - YouTube Watch On

Apr 15: Nagoya Mizuokadani Steel Machinery Public Hall, Japan

Apr 18: Jakarta Indonesia Arena GBK Senayan, Indonesia

Apr 22: Almaty Arena, Kazakhstan

Jun 11: Espoo Metro Arena, Finland

Jun 12: Tampere Nokia Arena, Finland

Jun 14: Kristiansand Dirty Old Town Live, Norway

Jun 18: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 20: Meppen Emsland Open Air, Germany

Jun 24: Mönchengladbach SparkassenPark, Germany

Jun 27: Coburg Open Air, Germany

Jun 28: Ulm Klosterhof Wiblingen, Germany

Jul 04: Gredos Músicos en la Naturaleza, Spain

Jul 05: Pamplona Navarra Arena, Spain

Jul 09: Málaga Starlite, Spain

Jul 10: Cádiz Tío Pepe, Spain

Jul 16: Pisa Summer Knights, Italy

Jul 17: Este Music Festival, Italy

Jul 19: München Tollwood Festival, Germany

Aug 04: Raleigh Red Hat Amphitheater, NC

Aug 08: Clearwater The BayCare Sound, FL

Aug 09: Hollywood Hard Rock Casino, FL

Aug 12: Wantagh Jones Beach Theater, NY

Aug 13: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 15: Halifax Scotiabank Centre, NS

Aug 17: Laval Place Bell, QC

Aug 18: Toronto RBC Amphitheatre, ON

Aug 19: Ottawa Canadian Tire Center, ON

Aug 21: Detroit Pine Knob, MI

Aug 22: Salamanca Seneca Allegany Casino, NY

Aug 24: Indianapolis Everwise Amphitheatre, IN

Aug 25: Highland Park Ravinia, IL

Aug 27: Prior Lake Mystic Lake Casino, MN

Aug 29: Winnipeg Canada Life Centre, MB

Aug 31: Calgary Scotiabank Saddledome, AB

Sep 02: Abbotsford Abbotsford Centre, BC

Sep 04: Lincoln Thunder Valley, CA

Sep 05: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Sep 06: Highland Yaamava Theatre, CA

Sep 08: Chula Vista North Island Credit Union Amp, CA

Sep 10: Las Vegas Planet Hollywood, NV

Sep 11: Long Beach Long Beach Amphitheater, CA

Sep 12: Sparks Nugget Event Center, NV

Sep 29: Sofia 8888 Arena, Bulgaria

Oct 01: Cluj BT Arena, Romania

Oct 02: Budapest Laszlo Papp Arena, Hungary

Oct 04: Bratislava Tipos Arena, Slovakia

Oct 05: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

Oct 07: Prague O2 Arena, Czechia

Oct 08: Lodz Atlas Arena, Poland

Oct 10: Belgrade Stark Arena, Serbia

Oct 11: Skopje Boris Trajkovski Arena, Macedonia

Oct 13: Athens Telekom Centre Arena, Greece

Oct 16: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Oct 17: Milan Unipol Forum, Italy

Oct 19: Barcelona Sant Jordi Club, Spain

Oct 22: Paris Adidas Arena, France

Oct 23: Antwerp Lotto Arena, Belgium

Oct 25: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Oct 26: Stockholm Avicii Arena, Sweden

Oct 28: Oslo Spektrum Arena, Norway

Oct 29: Gothenburg Scandinavium, Sweden

Oct 31: Leipzig QI Arena, Germany

Nov 01: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Nov 03: Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany

Nov 04: Berlin Uber Arena, Germany

Nov 06: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Nov 07: Nuremberg Arena, Germany

Nov 09: Amsterdam Ziggodome, Netherlands

Nov 10: Strasbourg Zenith, France

Nov 12: Bordeaux Arkéa Arena, France

Nov 13: Nantes Zenith, France

Nov 15: Lyon LDLC Arena, France

Nov 18: Newcastle Utilita Arena, UK

Nov 19: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Nov 21: Birmingham BP Pulse Arena, UK

Nov 22: Manchester AO Arena, UK

Nov 24: London Eventim Apollo, UK

Nov 25: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

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