"I've got a couple of ideas I've been working on for quite some time": Fred Durst wants to set up an alternative to Coachella for musicians who aren't invited to Coachella
Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst wants to start his own "gathering"
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Fred Durst wants to set up an alternative to the popular Californian festival Coachella. The Limp Bizkit frontman revealed that he's been working on an alternative in a response to a post from rapper Lil Wayne on X.
“It’s truly a humbling experience when events like Coachella and the Grammys come around and like clockwork, I’m uninvited and uninvolved,” Lil Wayne wrote.
In response, Durst wrote, "Let’s start our own experience gathering and our own acknowledgement event to welcome all of the uninvited - I’ve got a couple [of] ideas I’ve been working on for quite some while now - happy to elaborate if ever interested - sending good vibes."Article continues below
Limp Bizkit are a popular wishlist act for many Coachella attendees, but have never appeared at the festival since its inception in 1999. They have played at Woodstock '99, Welcome To Rockville and Aftershock in the US, in addition to outdoor European dates at Download Festival (2009, 2024, 2026), Rock am Ring and Rock im Park (2009, 2026), Pinkpop, Big Day Out, Hellfest and Graspop Metal Meeting.
This summer the band have several more festival dates in Europe and North America scheduled - full details below.
Machine Gun Kelly's new single Fix Ur Face features Durst and will be released tomorrow (April 21).
let’s start our own experience gathering and our own acknowledgment event to welcome all of the uninvited - i’ve got a couple ideas i’ve been working on for quite some while now - happy to elaborate if ever interested - sending good vibes 🛹 🎶 ❤️ 🛸April 18, 2026
Limp Bizkit live dates 2026
May 31: Tallin Unibet Arena, Estonia
Jun 03: Krakow Tauron Arena Kraków, Poland
Jun 05: Nürburg Rock am Ring, Germany
Jun 07: Nuremburg Rock in Park, Germany
Jun 11: Hradec Králové Rock For People, Czechia
Jun 12: Derby Donington Park Download Festival, UK
Jun 15: Athens Plateia Nerou, Greece
Jun 18: Dessel Graspop Metal Meet, Belgium
Jun 20: Clisson Hellfest, France
Jun 23: Monchengladbach SparkassenPark, Germany
Jun 24: Berlin Parkbühne Wuhlheide, Germany
Jun 27: Oslo Tons of Rock, Norway
Jul 03: Viveiro Resurrection Fest, Spain
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Jul 10: Ottawa Lebreton Flats Bluesfest, ON
Jul 17: Cadott Rock Fest, WI
Jul 18: Tinley Park Summer of '99 and Beyond Festival, IL
Jul 19: Mansfield Incarceration Festival, OH
Sep 19: Louisville Louder Than Life festival, KY
Oct 02: Sacramento Aftershock Festival, CA
Oct 11: Nashville The Truth, TN
Oct 12: Nashville The Truth, TN
Online Editor at Louder/Classic Rock magazine since 2014. 40 years in music industry, online for 27. Also bylines for: Metal Hammer, Prog Magazine, The Word Magazine, The Guardian, The New Statesman, Saga, Music365. Former Head of Music at Xfm Radio, A&R at Fiction Records, early blogger, ex-roadie, published author. Once appeared in a Cure video dressed as a cowboy, and thinks any situation can be improved by the introduction of cats. Favourite Serbian trumpeter: Dejan Petrović.
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