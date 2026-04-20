Fred Durst wants to set up an alternative to the popular Californian festival Coachella. The Limp Bizkit frontman revealed that he's been working on an alternative in a response to a post from rapper Lil Wayne on X.

“It’s truly a humbling experience when events like Coachella and the Grammys come around and like clockwork, I’m uninvited and uninvolved,” Lil Wayne wrote.

In response, Durst wrote, "Let’s start our own experience gathering and our own acknowledgement event to welcome all of the uninvited - I’ve got a couple [of] ideas I’ve been working on for quite some while now - happy to elaborate if ever interested - sending good vibes."

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Limp Bizkit are a popular wishlist act for many Coachella attendees, but have never appeared at the festival since its inception in 1999. They have played at Woodstock '99, Welcome To Rockville and Aftershock in the US, in addition to outdoor European dates at Download Festival (2009, 2024, 2026), Rock am Ring and Rock im Park (2009, 2026), Pinkpop, Big Day Out, Hellfest and Graspop Metal Meeting.

This summer the band have several more festival dates in Europe and North America scheduled - full details below.

Machine Gun Kelly's new single Fix Ur Face features Durst and will be released tomorrow (April 21).

let’s start our own experience gathering and our own acknowledgment event to welcome all of the uninvited - i’ve got a couple ideas i’ve been working on for quite some while now - happy to elaborate if ever interested - sending good vibes 🛹 🎶 ❤️ 🛸April 18, 2026

May 31: Tallin Unibet Arena, Estonia

Jun 03: Krakow Tauron Arena Kraków, Poland

Jun 05: Nürburg Rock am Ring, Germany

Jun 07: Nuremburg Rock in Park, Germany

Jun 11: Hradec Králové Rock For People, Czechia

Jun 12: Derby Donington Park Download Festival, UK

Jun 15: Athens Plateia Nerou, Greece

Jun 18: Dessel Graspop Metal Meet, Belgium

Jun 20: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 23: Monchengladbach SparkassenPark, Germany

Jun 24: Berlin Parkbühne Wuhlheide, Germany

Jun 27: Oslo Tons of Rock, Norway

Jul 03: Viveiro Resurrection Fest, Spain

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Jul 10: Ottawa Lebreton Flats Bluesfest, ON

Jul 17: Cadott Rock Fest, WI

Jul 18: Tinley Park Summer of '99 and Beyond Festival, IL

Jul 19: Mansfield Incarceration Festival, OH

Sep 19: Louisville Louder Than Life festival, KY

Oct 02: Sacramento Aftershock Festival, CA

Oct 11: Nashville The Truth, TN

Oct 12: Nashville The Truth, TN

Find Limp Bizkit tickets.