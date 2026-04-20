"It's been too long since we've been in the UK!" Joan Jett And The Blackhearts announce first UK headline tour in 16 years
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Joan Jett And The Blackhearts have announced their first UK headline tour in 16 years.
The legendary former Runaways guitarist and her band will launch their visit at O2 Academy Glasgow on July 2, and play shows in Manchester, Leeds and Wolverhampton before wrapping up the tour at the soon-to-open British Airways ARC venue in London on July 8.
Having toured the US with fellow punk survivor Iggy Pop earlier this year, Jett will also support New Jersey emo superstars My Chemical Romance at London's Wembley Stadium on July 10.
Joan Jett says, "We can’t wait to be back on stage in the UK this Summer! I wrote and recorded Bad Reputation, my first solo LP in London. It's been too long since we've been in the UK and we're excited to see everyone!"
Joan Jett And The Blackhearts UK tour 2026
Jul 02: Glasgow O2 Academy
Jul 04: Manchester Academy
Jul 05: Leeds O2 Academy
Jul 07: Wolverhampton University Of Wolverhampton Civic Hall
Jul 08: London British Airways ARC
Last year, Jett spoke about the difficulty she had in getting signed to a record label as a solo artist following the break-up of ground-breaking LA punks The Runaways.
"We have 23 rejection letters to prove it," Jett recalled. "We sent them five hits, we sent them five hits, right? All songs that became hits here in the States, and they sent us a variety of rejection letters from uninterested with no reason, to ‘lose the guitar’, to my favorite, ‘you need a song search’."
For all Joan Jett and The Blackhearts show details go here.
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A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.
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