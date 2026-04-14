The Afghan Whigs announce UK shows to extend their 40th anniversary celebrations

The Afghan Whigs have announced six UK shows as part of their 40th anniversary celebrations.

Greg Dulli's men in black will commence their first UK tour in over four years at at Stylus in Leeds on September 19, and play nights in Nottingham, Glasgow, Manchester, and London, before concluding at Chalk in Brighton on September 26.

Last month, the band announced the US leg of their 40th anniversary tour, and shared the funky, Rolling Stones-and-soul-influenced single House of I as their first new music since 2022's How Do You Burn? A video for the single has been released today.



"40 years later, I still get to do the thing I love the most," Greg Dulli says. "Writing songs and performing them with my friends all over the world. I truly have to pinch myself.



“Laid this one down in New Orleans last summer. Was looking for an up-tempo banger and feel like we found one here.”

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The Afghan Whigs - House of I (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

Afghan Whigs were founded in Ohio in 1986, and became one of the coolest rock bands of the alternative rock era, releasing two albums on Sup Pop before switching to major label Elektra for their '90s masterpieces Gentlemen (1993) and Black Love (1996).



The band's 40th anniversary tour kicks off on April 25 at the Bearsville Theater in Woodstock, New York.



The full 2026 tour itinerary is below.

The Afghan Whigs 40th Anniversary tour 2026

Apr 25: Woodstock Bearsville Theater, NY

Apr 27: Boston Royale, MA

Apr 28: Washington D.C. 9:30 Club

Apr 30: New York Webster Hall, NY

May 01: Philadelphia Union Transfer, PA

May 02: Pittsburgh Mr. Smalls Theater, PA

May 04: Buffalo Town Ballroom, NY

May 05: Cleveland House Of Blues, OH

May 06: Cincinnati Bogart’s, OH

May 08: Milwaukee Turner Hall Ballroom, WI

May 09: Chicago Metro, IL

May 10: Minneapolis Varsity Theater, MN

May 12: Denver Summit Music Hall, CO

May 15: Portland Aladdin Theatre, OR

May 16: Vancouver Commodore Ballroom, Canada

May 17: Seattle The Showbox, WA

May 19: San Francisco The Fillmore, CA

May 20: Los Angeles The Bellwether, CA

May 22: Santa Ana The Observatory, CA

May 23: San Diego The Observatory North Park, CA

May 24: Pioneertown Pappy & Harriett’s, CA

Jul 10: Cactus Festival, Belgium



Sep 19: Leeds Stylus, UK

Sep 20: Nottingham The Palais, UK

Sep 22: Glasgow SWG3 Galvanizers, UK

Sep 23: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Sep 24: London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, UK

Sep 26: Brighton Chalk, UK



Tickets for the UK shows go on sale at 10am on April 17, here.



Support on all UK dates comes from Ed Harcourt.