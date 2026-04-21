Watch former WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk walk out to an AFI song and pay tribute to Harm’s Way’s Bo Lueders during his WrestleMania entrance last weekend

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk walked out to an AFI song and paid tribute to late Harm’s Way guitarist Bo Lueders during his entrance at WrestleMania last weekend.

The 47-year-old wrestler faced Roman Reigns in a losing effort in the main event of the two-day extravaganza on Sunday (April 19), held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The first part of his entrance was soundtracked by AFI’s 2003 track Miseria Cantare (The Beginning), which Punk previously used as a theme song during his time at the promotion Ring Of Honor from 2002 to 2005.

While walking to the ring, Punk sported a white jacket with a list of the names of late friends and colleagues. Lueders, who died on April 1 aged 38, was on the wrestler’s chest, while his right arm had the names of WWE director Kerwin Silfies, camera operator Jim Shank and international touring manager Davey Coates. Designs on the back and chest referenced WWE Hall Of Famer Harley Race and Punk’s dog Larry, respectively.

Watch Punk’s grand entrance below.

Punk, a well-known punk rock fan who follows the scene’s straight-edge lifestyle, has a history of bringing alternative music to big stages in WWE. At last year’s WrestleMania, also held at Allegiant Stadium, his walk to the ring was soundtracked by funk metal band Living Colour performing their 1988 single Cult Of Personality live. The track has been Punk’s entrance music since 2011.

Lueders co-founded Harm’s Way in 2006 and lived in Punk’s hometown of Chicago. Along with fellow WWE wrestler Danhausen and AEW wrestler Brody King, Punk attended the guitarist’s funeral earlier this month. Colin Young, the co-host of Lueders’ podcast HardLore, and Lueders’ partner Taylor brought his ashes to WrestleMania in an urn that resembled the one held by pro wrestling veteran The Undertaker during his career.

Harm’s Way announced Lueders’ death via social media on April 2. No cause of death was given, but the band said in their statement, “For those struggling with depression or urges to self harm, help is always available. We’re not in this alone. Suicide and Crisis Lifeline: 988.”

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UK residents struggling with mental health issues or thoughts of self-harming can reach the Samaritans on 116 123.

Miseria Cantare (The Beginning) was first released as the opening track of AFI’s sixth album and major label debut, Sing The Sorrow. The California gothic hardcore band are currently gearing up for their first UK shows since 2017, playing at Victoria Park London in support of Deftones and headlining in Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow and Bristol. See all of their 2026 live plans, including the rest of their summer European tour, via their website.