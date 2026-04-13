Following their Justin Bieber support slot at Coachella, The Strokes announce world tour in support of new album Reality Awaits

The Strokes have announced their Reality Awaits world tour schedule, launching at the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on June 2.

The tour takes in shows in the US, Japan, Canada, the UK and Europe. Thundercat, Cage the Elephant, Hamilton Leithauser, Fat White Family, Alex Cameron and ÖLÜM will support the New York indie rockers at various points across the tour.

The band announced the June 26 release of their forthcoming Rick Rubin-produced seventh studio album Reality Awaits last week, and shared its first single, Going Shopping.

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The Strokes - Going Shopping (Audio) - YouTube Watch On

The Strokes performed at Coachella festival at the weekend, playing beneath pop star Justin Bieber on the Californian festival's main stage. Frontman Julian Casablancas joked that the New York quintet were "fulfilling our lifelong dream" by playing beneath Bieber.

The Strokes - Reptilia - Live at Coachella 2026 - YouTube Watch On

The Strokes - Reality Awaits world tour 2026

Jun 02: Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, TN

Jun 15: Clarkston Pine Knob Music Theatre, MI

Jun 17: Chicago United Center, IL

Jun 19: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH

Jun 21: Toronto, RBC Amphitheatre, Canada

Jun 23: Boston TD Garden, MA

Jun 26: Philadelphia TD Pavilion at Highmark Mann, PA

Jun 27: Columbia Merriweather Post Pavilion, MD



Jul 12: Richmond Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront, VA

Jul 14: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Jul 15: Noblesville Ruoff Music Center, IN

Jul 17: Milwaukee American Family Insurance Amphitheater, WI

Jul 19: Saint Paul Minnesota Yacht Club Festival, MN

Jul 22: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Jul 23: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO



Aug 08: Outside Lands Music Festival, CA

Aug 14: Summer Sonic Tokyo, Japan

Aug 15: Summer Sonic Osaka, Japan

Aug 22: Just Like Heaven, CA

Aug 25: Bend Hayden Homes Amphitheater, OR

Aug 27: Vancouver Rogers Arena, Canada

Aug 28: Seattle Climate Pledge Arena, WA



Sep 12: Tampa Benchmark International Arena, FL

Sep 13: Hollywood Hard Rock Live, FL

Sep 17: Charlotte Truliant Amphitheater, NC

Sep 18: Shaky Knees Music Festival, GA

Sep 20: Sea.Hear.Now Festival, NJ



Oct 06: London O2, UK

Oct 11: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Holland

Oct 13: Dusseldorf PSD Bank Dome, Germany

Oct 15: Berlin Uber Arena, Germany

Oct 17: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

Oct 20: Barcelona Palau Sant Jordi, Spain

Oct 22: Paris Accor Arena, France

Oct 25: Newcastle Utilita Arena, UK

Oct 26: Manchester Co-op Live, UK

Oct 28: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland

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