In 2023, when the US prog metallers Periphery released Periphery V: Djent Is Not A Genre, guitarist Misha Mansoor explained how the band had struggled to complete the album, and what they’s done to save the situation.

As another Periphery album makes its way into the world, prog and metal communities find themselves polarised once more. Periphery V: Djent Is Not A Genre is a record defined by a heady mix of sparkling pop hooks, aggressive heavy metal mathematics and complex structures that unravel like a whodunnit. But, in what must feel like Groundhog Day for the Washington quintet, the internet is inconclusive about what to make of it.

“We chose to be a progressive metal band because it meant that we could do whatever we want,” says guitarist Misha Mansoor. “We love really heavy stuff – we also love really poppy stuff. It’s all kosher in this band. We have so many critics, but no one can agree on why they hate it.”

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To some, when vocalist Spencer Sotelo sings, the band are ruined; they’d rather the quintet were instrumental. For others, it’s only when he sings that Periphery’s modern, genre-fluid approach to making music is palatable. There are circles where their heaviness is considered reductive and guilty of tainting their genuinely beautiful turns. These are turns which, for another segment of the band’s dizzying Venn diagram of fans, unnecessarily sprinkle sugar onto what should be a staunchly savoury dish. Pleasing everyone is an impossible task.

“But that’s okay,” Mansoor says. “I don’t think we’re the band that’s gonna convince anyone of anything. We’re not for everybody and we don’t want to be for everybody.”

Periphery - Wildfire (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

The band’s penchant for crafting music that genuinely stands out – for better or for worse – has garnered a career that’s now seven albums deep. It’s earned them a Grammy nomination. The venues they play across the world have grown progressively bigger. Mansoor and his fellow guitarists, Mark Holcomb and Jake Bowen, have been on the cover of guitar magazines countless times; hailed, deservedly, as generational talents. Their love for music of all kinds bleeds into their writing, be it hellishly heavy, sickeningly sweet, or neckbreakingly leftfield.

“Any diversity that you’re hearing is just because we like all these different styles,” Mansoor says. “We like to just follow the song. When we start to write, we might have discussions about what we see an album being like – but the album we do write is never, ever what we expect it to be. We’ve learned that you can try and box a song into your arbitrary idea of what you thought it was gonna be, or you can just run with it and let the song take on a life of its own.”

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While Periphery V doesn’t stray too far from the musical mantra the band were founded upon, their conviction at blending their widescreen imagination into cohesive songwriting is sharper than ever. Yet, having a pandemic-prolonged period to make this record nearly broke the band.

“When you work on something for so long, you can start to lose perspective,” Mansoor explains. “It’s hard to see the forest for the trees and take a holistic view – you’re just so entrenched in the details. There’d be long periods where we'd be sitting on these ideas, absorbing them all to see how we really felt about them. I always feel there’s quite a bit of recency bias with any new song. The best way to know how you really feel about a song is to write another song. So we wrote about two albums’ worth of material and scrapped half. That can be demoralising and frustrating at times.

“There were definitely times where I felt we weren’t going to be able to put this out. We had very candid discussions about not knowing how to get to that finish line. I didn’t want to put this album out unless I felt not good, but great about it.

Periphery - Zagreus (Official Audio) - YouTube Watch On

“But it’s certainly the most refined album that we’ve ever put together, because we had so much time to go over all the details. It all just sort of came together at the end; and when we were done we had an internal discussion, like, ‘I think we have something really special – genuinely.’”

Periphery V is their second record released by their own label 3Dot Recordings. It was founded after their split from Sumerian Records in 2018. It’s grown since then, signing Astronoid, Italian prog metallers Destrage, and Periphery members’ various side-projects. Those include Haunted Shores (Mansoor and Halbomb) and King Mothership (Sotelo). For Mansoor, setting up the label was symbolic of the band’s refusal to bend to external expectations. “We’ve always been very DIY,” he says. “Every time people have said, ‘That’s not going to work,’ we just went ahead and did it anyway.”

The albums and the fans are a by-product. The best part is laughing in the studio with your best friends

As has become commonplace, comments about what Periphery are doing wrong and what might make them more successful surfaced when the record’s first singles, Wildfire and Zagreus, dropped.

“Regardless of what people say, we’re still allowed to make music, we’re still allowed to tour and we still have fans,” says Mansoor. “We may not get published in every magazine, and there may be some people that don’t give us attention. But that’s always been the case. We’ve never been the cool band who’s gotten the cool tours. We’ve had to make our own way.”

Periphery - Atropos (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

Mansoor is more focused on enjoying why Periphery formed in the first place. “If you could see how much the band are laughing and how much we’re cracking each other up during writing sessions and on tour, you’d see why the joy for us is just getting together. The albums and the fans are a by-product – which I’m extremely grateful for – but the best part of being in a band is laughing in the studio with your best friends.

“That’s something that got lost for a little while,” he admits. “You get sort of sucked into the machine; it’s happened to us in varying degrees over time. What can be better than your passion becoming your job? Then you realise the hard way that, actually, it sucks when your passion is your job. What we’ve had to do collectively is actually turn Periphery back into our passion so that we don’t worry about how successful we could be or if we wrote a three-minute song it could be on the radio.

“We own our label, our management is basically part of the band and everyone is on our team. So there are no arguments about silly things. We just get to operate the band like the passion project it always was – when the goal was like, ‘Hey, you know what’s fun? Making music together!’

“So whenever someone comes up to us and says, ‘You could be more successful if you did this’, it shows a fundamental misunderstanding of why we and a lot of people make music.”