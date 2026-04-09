Coachella 2025 at a glance When: Weekend 1 - Apr 10-12, 2026; Weekend 2 - April 17-19

Time: From Friday, April 10th at 4pm PT / 7pm ET / 12 midnight BST

Where to watch: The official Coachella YouTube channel

The first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music & Arts festival gets under way on Friday, April 10 and runs through Sunday, April 12 - and you'll be able to catch hours of music from the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California live from the comfort of your home.

Coachella organisers will be streaming content from seven stages simultaneously - and, for the first time, sets from the Coachella Stage, Outdoor Theatre and Sahara Stage will be broadcast in 4K - all via the official Coachella YouTube channel.

Alternatively, you can download the official Coachella Livestream app on the App Store or via Google Play and build your own schedule and set reminders so you don't miss any of the action. Highlights will also be able to be stream on-demand through the app.

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Among the artists set to appear over the three days are Iggy Pop, Die Spitz, Turnstile, Wet Leg, The Strokes, Jack White, David Byrne, Suicidal Tendencies, Black Flag, Wednesday, Ethel Cain, Interpol and Nine Inch Noize - a joint set featuring Nine Inch Nails and Boys Noize.

How to watch Coachella 2026

The Coachella festival will once again take place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California over the space of two weekends: April 10, 11 & 12 and then April 17, 18 & 19.

The festival will be live streamed through the official Coachella YouTube channel and via the festival's official apps, which you can get right now from the App Store or Google Play.

Highlights from the festival will be available to watch along with live sets.

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In addition, you'll be able to watch up to four live stages simultaneously through your TV YouTube app and toggle between performances. Coachella is also bringing back its Watch With feature that "allows creators to engage with live events through commentary and real-time reactions, giving you the experience of watching Coachella alongside your favourite creator."

You can find the full schedule and times through the Coachella website and check out the full line-up below.

(Image credit: Coachella)

Coachella 2026 featuring Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, KAROL G and more🪁 - YouTube Watch On

Line-ups & stage times

(Image credit: Coachella)

(Image credit: Coachella)

(Image credit: Coachella)

All times Pacific Time

While you won't need a VPN to watch Coachella live if you're out of the country, VPNs are still a great way to stay connected to your favourite TV and film streaming service if abroad on holiday or with work.

Virtual Private Networks are used to change the location of your IP address, enabling you to watch content no matter where you are. Nord VPN is Louder's service of choice and right now, there's 75% off the usual price.