Yes postpone this month's Fragile UK tour as guitarist Steve Howe requires surgery
Yes's planned Fragile tour would have been the band's first English and Scottish tour dates for two years.
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Yes have announced that they've been forced to postpone their upcoming UK Fragile tour as guitarist Steve Howe requires surgery.
The band were due to begin a nine-date run at Glasgow's Royal Concert Halllater this month with the tour culminating with two nights at the London Palladium in May, during which they planned to perform the whole of 1971's Fragile album as well as "a selection of songs from right across their illustrious catalogue from their legendary 70`s releases right up to their current album, Mirror To The Sky."
"This decision has been made to ensure that Steve can return to the stage in full health and deliver the performances that fans deserve," the band explain.Article continues below
Work is going on behind the scenes to reschedule the UK and EU shows to a later date, with full details to be announced after Easter. Fans are advised to retain their tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled dates. Tour dates currently being arranged for later in 2026 will proceed as planned.
"Steve Howe and Yes would like to thank their UK fans and hope for their continued support at this time," the band add.
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Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.
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