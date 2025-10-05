Internet sensations Toyah and Robert Fripp have posted a new video in their ongoing but intermittently updated series of Sunday Lunch performances.

The new episode finds the frisky pair – both sporting the kind of spectacular headresses often worn by Toyah in her 80s post-punk heyday – exploring new musical pastures, ditching their traditional reliance on classic rock covers to produce a rousing version of Bikini Kill's 1993 riot grrrl anthem Rebel Girl and renaming it Sunday Lunch Riot Girl.

"Yes!" exclaims the King Crimson man as the song finishes. "It's Rebel Girl at Toyah and Robert's revolutionary Sunday lunch!"

"And I want to try your clothes on!" adds Willcox, alluringly.

Toyah and Robert - Sunday Lunch Rebel Girl

Meanwhile, Toyah has announced that Edsel Records will be reissuing her 1991 album Ophelia’s Shadow and 1994's Take The Leap! on November 21. Both albums will be available as picture discs and as expanded CD editions containing previously unreleased live and studio recordings. Full tracklists below.

Toyah: Ophelia’s Shadow CD tracklist

CD One - Ophelia’s Shadow

1 Ophelia’s Shadow

2 The Shaman Says

3 Brilliant Day

4 Prospect

5 Turning Tide

6 Take What You Will

7 Ghost Light

8 The Woman Who Had An Affair With Herself

9 Homeward

10 Lords Of The Never Known

Bonus Tracks

11 Harlequin (Holy Day)*

12 Hicksville (3D)*

13 Broken Special (The Island)*

14 Robert’s Night*

15 Fret + Tap*

16 Space Hopping*

CD2 - Kiss Of Reality & Toyah

1 Daydreaming (Live In Warsaw 26/06/1992)*

2 Shirt Of The Muse (Live In Warsaw 26/06/1992) *

3 Amazon (Live In Warsaw 26/06/1992)*

4 Robert’s Night (Live In Warsaw 26/06/1992)*

5 Broken Special (Live In Warsaw 26/06/1992)*

6 Harlequin (Holy Day) (Live In Warsaw 26/06/1992)*

7 Face The Space (Live In Warsaw 26/06/1992)*

8 Revive The World (Live In Warsaw 26/06/1992)*

9 Dan The Man (Live In Warsaw 26/06/1992)*

10 Hicksville (3D) (Live In Warsaw 26/06/1992)*

KOR Studio Demos 1992

11 Amazon (Demo)*

12 Dan The Man (Demo)*

13 Broken Special (Demo)*

14 Hicksville (Demo)*

15 Face The Space (Demo)*

*Previously unreleased

Toyah: Take The Leap! tracklist

CD1 - Take The Leap!

1. Now I’m Running

2. Lu$t For Love

3. Invisible Love

4. Name Of Love

5. Winter In Wonderland

6. God Ceases To Dream

7. IEYA

8. Waiting

9. Neon Womb

10. Elusive Stranger

11. Our Movie

12. Thunder In The Mountains

13. I Wanna Be Free

14. It’s A Mystery

Bonus Tracks

15. Invisible Love (KOR Demo)*

16. Lust For Love (KOR Demo)*

17. Poland (Alternate Mix)*

18. It’s A Mystery (Weybridge Mix)

CD2 - Rare & Archive Material

1. The Woman I Am (Demo)* – by Strange Girls

2. A Little Of What You Like (Demo)* – by Strange Girls

3. My Life Has Just Begun (Demo)* – by Strange Girls

4. King Of Pain (Rehearsal Demo)* – by Strange Girls

5. Lu$t For Love (Home Demo)*

6. Towers & Masks (Home Demo)*

7. Angel (Demo)

8. Invisible Love (Demo)

9. Requite Me (Demo)

10. Tears For Ellie (Demo)

11. Poland (One Day On Earth) (Demo)

12. Now I’m Running (Remix)

13. God Ceases To Dream (Remix)

14. Invisible Love (Remix)*

15. It’s A Mystery (Whispered Elixir Mix)

*Previously unreleased

Pre-order Ophelia’s Shadow: | Pre-order Take The Leap!