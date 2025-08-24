Limp Bizkit pull the biggest crowd of the day at Reading Festival and, to the surprise of no one, absolutely smash it

You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

For 25 years, Limp Bizkit have been turning up at UK festivals, looking slightly greyer each time they come back, dressing just that little bit sillier each time they walk on stage, playing a near-identical set every time and always bringing home the same result: fucking bedlam and the best time you’ll have all weekend. Chalk another one up for Reading 2025, then.

Entering to Oasis’ Roll with It, with an AI'd meme of the Gallagher brothers smiling on the screens behind them (the first of many hilarious images that appear, including a smiling Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber and Travis Scott and a grumpy looking Dave Mustaine), that simple but crowd-detonating riff to Break Stuff gets us started.

If you’ve ever seen Limp Bizkit live, you can probably guess the rest: My Way, Nookie, Dad Vibes, My Generation, Take a Look Around, DJ Lethal chucking in loads of hip hop and metal bangers, guitarist Wes Borland painted up to look like the skeleton of a particularly fabulous unicorn and 80,000 people driving a pretend steering wheel during Rollin’.

It’s just the most amount of fun possible. Yes, Fred Durst, resplendent in a pink hoodie and shorts combo, looking like the CEO of a Silicon Valley tech start-up that just sold an app to Google for 8 billion dollars, is old enough to be most of the people in this massive crowd's father.

But the Limp Bizkit of 2025 are not the one that so many Gen X-ers railed against in the late 90s; now they totally embrace just how magnificently silly and OTT they are. Clearly, Gen Z loves it. When one young girl is pulled from the crowd to sing Full Nelson, the look of giddy excitement on her face is priceless - a proper feel-good moment.

Bizkit pull the biggest crowd of the day and make everyone jump higher, dance dafter and scream louder than they do for anyone else. What else is there to say? Job done.