Mike Patton’s re-born Tomahawk release brutal NSFW video for Dog Eat Dog

American alt.rock supergroup Tomahawk have released a dark and disturbing video for Dog Eat Dog, a new single taken from Tonic Immobility, their first album in eight years.

The band, made up of Mike Patton, his Mr. Bungle/Fantômas colleague Trevor Dunn, Jesus Lizard guitarist Duane Denison and Battles/ex-Helmet drummer John Stanier, are promoting the single with a disturbing video that is definitely not for the faint of heart. Presenting chained-up and bloodied humans partaking in a dog fight-style brawl, the video cuts between graphic fight footage and canines performing tricks for their owners.

Patton reveals the meaning behind the alarming video via Loudwire, where he explains: “Dogs patiently wait, obediently, for humans to snuff each other out… so they can take over the world. Dogs rule!!!!”

Guitarist Duane Denison adds, “It's a statement about competition, oppression and unity – served up with a healthy dose of slapstick humour.”

In conversation about their forthcoming record, Patton says “Tonic Immobility could just be something in the air we’re feeling. It’s been a rough year between the pandemic and everything else. A lot of people feel somewhat powerless and stuck as they’re not able to make a move without second guessing themselves or worrying about the outcomes.”

“For as much as the record possibly reflects that, it’s also an escape from the realities of the world. We’re not wallowing in negativity or getting political. For me, rock has always been an alternate reality to everything else. I feel like this is yet another example.”

Tonic Immobility is due out on March 26 via Ipecac Recordings.