Faith No More cancel UK tour, European festivals, Australia, New Zealand dates

Faith No More have cancelled all their scheduled upcoming gigs, including 2022 tours of Australia/New Zealand, and the UK, and a European festival run.

In a statement shared on their website and social media channels, the band say: “Unfortunately due to our current challenges, we aren’t going to be ready to perform for the upcoming Australian, New Zealand and UK/European tours. To play at anything less than 100% after so long is not an option for us. We apologize to all of you ticket holders, and are forever grateful to our fans for your support and understanding."

In September the band were forced to cancel planned shows in the US, as frontman Mike Patton required time to deal with mental health concerns.



“I have issues that were exacerbated by the pandemic that are challenging me right now,” Patton said in his statement. “I don’t feel I can give what I should at this point and I am not going to give anything less than 100 percent. I am sorry to our fans and hope to make it up to you soon.”

“We have a family member who needs help,” the band said at the time, admitting to feeling “shattered” at having to pull the dates. “We believe that forging ahead with these dates would have had a profoundly destructive effect on Mike, whose value to us as a brother means more to us than his job as singer. He can count on our 100% support to do what he needs to do to get things right. Just as we also ask for your support right now.”

The band had been set to kick off their 2022 live commitments in Christchurch, New Zealand on February 10.



