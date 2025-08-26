"This film is our love letter to all of our favourite road trip movies, ’90s nostalgia, and chasing it all no matter how ridiculous it gets." Green Day's movie New Year's Rev will premiere next month

Green Day have revealed that their film New Year's Rev will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival next month.



"So big news, we made a movie!" the Californian punk trio posted on social media. "We teamed up with our good friend Lee Kirk on a wild road trip coming of age comedy titled New Years Rev, about a garage band (played by Mason Thames, Kylr Coffman, and Ryan Foust) who think they’ve scored the gig of their lives… opening for us. Except plot twist, it’s actually a prank.



"It’s packed with all of your favorite Green Day songs, loaded with mischief, and lots of familiar faces (Mckenna Grace, Fred Armisen, Jenna Fischer, Angela Kinsey, Bobby Lee & more). This film is our love letter to all of our favorite road trip movies, ‘90s nostalgia, and chasing it all no matter how ridiculous it gets."

Speaking exclusively to Kerrang! earlier this summer, Billie Joe Armstrong said, "The actors were great. I’ve been seeing a little bit of footage. It’s based on some of our early adventures – of course it’s been tweaked a little bit, but it’s gonna be really fun. It’s kind of a holiday movie because it’s set on New Year’s Eve. It’s got a lot of heart and it’s also really funny.



"It’s about three young kids that are following their dream to be in a band, and do whatever it takes to travel the country. That’s something that we definitely can relate to."

The film will premiere at the TIFF on September 12... the only bad news being that tickets are already sold out.

Green Day, Blink-182 and Weezer will headline Riot Fest 2025 next month.

The three Californian pop-punk bands will be joined at the Chicago weekender by Jack White, Bad Religion, Alkaline Trio, Sex Pistols (featuring Frank Carter), The Pogues, Idles, The Beach Boys and more.

Other artists announced for the festival's 20th anniversary staging, which will take place at Douglass Park from September 19-21 include OG punks The Damned, Buzzcocks and Stiff Little Fingers, Helmet, Shudder To Think, Shonen Knife, Jawbreaker, All Time Low, Militarie Gun, Superchunk, The Linda Lindas and Lambrini Girls.

