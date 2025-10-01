Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler in the popular Netflix series, is working on a movie about alt.rock pioneers The Replacements.

Wolfhard, a member of Vancouver bands Calpurnia and The Aubreys who released his debut solo album, Happy Birthday, earlier this year, is working on the movie with his father Eric Wolfhard and producer Rich Peete. The trio will adapt Bob Mehr’s 2016 biography Trouble Boys: The True Story of the Replacements for the big screen.

Reviewing Trouble Boys when it was published, Classic Rock wrote. "What puts Mehr’s book far above of any other on this prickly subject is the depth of research; all remaining members, the Stinson family, tour managers, label heads all make for a fascinating confluence of voices echoing the same sentiments about a band who got the keys to the family car and then promptly, and deliberately, drove it right off the road.

"Death, drugs, denial and deceit, this story of a band that Mehr describes memorably as flying high and living low has it all."

Last month, Wolfhard Jr. told Variety, "I’ve been writing a lot of music and writing this movie with my dad, which has been really amazing. It’s about a band that I think, weirdly, I have a lot in common with a lot of the members."

Wolfhard is currently on tour in Europe, and arrives in the UK for four shows on October 12. Full dates below.

Finn Wolfhard - Trailers after dark - YouTube Watch On

Finn Wolfhard: The Objection! Tour 2025

Oct 04: Paris La Maroquinerie, France

Oct 06: Amsterdam Tolhuistuin, The Netherlands

Oct 08: Berlin Hole44, Berlin

Oct 09: Cologne Luxor, Germany

Oct 12: Manchester Academy 2, UK

Oct 13: Glasgow King Tut's Wah Wah Hut, UK

Oct 14: Dublin The Academy, Ireland

Oct 16: London Electric Brixton, UK

Get Finn Wolfhard tickets.