David Gilmour at the UK Premiere of his Live At Circus Maximus, Rome at the BFI IMAX Waterloo on September 10, 2025 in London

David Gilmour has hinted that Pink Floyd might have a future as ABBA-style virtual avatars, and that the show might take place at a certain revolutionary Las Vegas venue.

Gilmour made the comments last night during a Q&A session at the UK premiere of his concert film Live At Circus Maximus, Rome, at London's BFI Imax, the biggest cinema screen in the UK.

During a discussion about last year's Lack And Strange tour, which took in four historic venues – London's Royal Albert Hall, Rome's Circus Maximus, the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles and New York's Madison Square Garden – Gilmour was asked about rumours of shows at a more modern facility.

"The Sphere?" Gilmour asks. "Well, you know, I'm hoping, one of these days, to go there and sit and watch myself doing it, which is something I've always wanted to do. My avatar, you know? So I don't actually have to get up and do it."

Last year, Gilmour told Uncut, "If someone came up with all the money and all the brilliant ideas – and then once we've agreed to a series of very, very difficult and onerous conditions – I'd say, 'Yeah, OK.'"

During the London Q&A, Gilmour was also asked what he thinks about Luck And Strange, a year on from its release.

"My feelings about it are the same as they've been ever since before we finished it," he responds. "That it's just magic. I love it. It's really the best work I've done... forever."

A clearly content Gilmour also reiterates that the band who toured Luck And Strange is the best he's ever played with, "not only for their musical abilities, but for their presence and general loveliness."

Live at the Circus Maximus, Rome will land in IMAX theatres worldwide on September 17, and will also be released on double Blu-ray and triple DVD, mixed in 5.1 and Atmos (Blu-ray only), on October 17.

Find screenings and book tickets.