Paramount Plus to stream feature-length documentary about Ozzy Osbourne’s final years next month – watch the trailer here

A feature-length Ozzy Osbourne documentary will hit Paramount Plus next month.

Ozzy: No Escape From Now will be available on the streaming service from October 7. Directed by BAFTA Award winner Tania Alexander (Gogglebox) and produced in collaboration with the Osbourne family, the two-hour film will focus on the final six years of the Black Sabbath singer’s life, following the fall he suffered at home in February 2019 which contributed to him retiring from touring in 2023.

Ozzy, his wife/manager Sharon and the couple’s three children – Aimee, Kelly and Jack – will appear in No Escape From Now. As well as his health issues, it documents the production of the singer’s two final solo albums, 2020’s Ordinary Man and 2022’s Patient Number 9, and his decision to step onstage to perform at the Commonwealth Games in his hometown of Birmingham in 2022.

The film also covers Ozzy’s Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony in September 2024, and the build-up to his retirement concert Back To The Beginning at Birmingham’s Villa Park in July. There he reunited with fellow Sabbath co-founders Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward onstage for the first time since September 2005. Ozzy died of a heart attack on July 22, barely two weeks after the swansong show.

Alongside the Osbournes, No Escape From Now features appearances from Iommi, Duff McKagan and Slash (Guns N’ Roses), Robert Trujillo and James Hetfield (Metallica), Billy Idol, Maynard James Keenan (Tool), Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers) and other vaunted rock and metal musicians.

Watch the No Escape From Now trailer below.

The film will be the first official full-length Ozzy documentary to come out after the singer’s death. An hour-long programme about his final years, Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home, was scheduled to air on BBC One on August 18 but was pulled from the channel’s schedule at the last minute.

The BBC explained in a statement: “Our sympathies are with the Osbourne family at this difficult time. We are respecting the family’s wishes to wait a bit longer before airing this very special film. The new transmission date will be confirmed shortly.”