Ghost have put a spooky mariachi band on a boat to promote their Mexico City residency later this month

Ghost have hired a mariachi band to help promote their upcoming Mexican concerts.

On Monday (September 22), the Swedish hard rock/heavy metal band posted videos of a mariachi band playing their 2025 single Lachryma on a boat in Mexico City. It was done ahead of their three concerts at Palacio de los Deportes, which kick off tonight (September 23) and will continue on September 24 and 25.

Watch the performance and video below.

Ghost are hitting Mexico City as part of their Skeletour, which kicked off earlier this year to promote their new album Skeletá, released via Loma Vista in April. The tour is notable for being completely phone-free, a format Ghost first experimented with for two concerts in Inglewood in October 2023, which were filmed and eventually released as part of their Rite Here Rite Now film.

The phone ban is enforced using Yondr pouches: magnetically sealed bags that are kept on the attendee’s person. The attendee’s mobile phone is sealed inside by security on the way into the auditorium, and the only way for it to be unsealed is by security personnel on the way out of the show. Ghost mastermind Tobias Forge) who portrays masked lead singer Papa V Perpetua onstage) has called the practice a “life-changer”.

“Just walking off stage first night [of the tour] was just, like, this has completely changed the entire outlook of how this feels,” he said at a live Q&A in Birmingham, UK. “So, yeah, now we’re doing that. And I think that there are a lot of bands that are looking at this and just, like, ‘OK, so how do we do that too?’”

In 2024, Iron Maiden vocalist Bruce Dickinson told Hammer that he’s a big fan of Ghost’s phone-free concerts. When Maiden announced their Run For Your Lives 50th-anniversary tour last year, manager Rod Smallwood urged fans to keep phones in their pockets as much as possible. The band will play a show at La Défense Arena in Paris in June where phones are banned, using the same Yondr pouches in place at Ghost gigs.

The three Mexico City dates are the last on Ghost’s current live schedule.