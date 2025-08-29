Deftones, Turnstile, Viagra Boys, Doechii and more announced for Lollapalooza shows in Brazil, Chile and Argentina

Deftones, Turnstile, Viagra Boys, Skrillex and Doechii are among the artists confirmed to play Lollapalooza festival shows in South America next year.

The iconic alternative music festival, launched by Jane's Addiction frontman Perry Farrell, his agent and his management back in 1991, will pitch up in Chile and Argentina on March 13, 14 and 15, and in Brazil on March 20, 21 and 22.

Deftones and Turnstile will also be among the main attractions at the Estéreo Picnic weekender in Colombia from March 20-22.

Other artists bound for the South American events next year include Sabrina Carpenter, Lorde, Chappell Roan and The Killers.

Deftones have shared the full line-ups for the festivals on their social media accounts.

Deftones released their tenth studio album, Private Music, last Fridsy, August 22, and look set to claim their fourth UK Top 10 chart placing when the new UK album chart is announced later today.

Frontman Chino Moreno spoke recently to the New York Times about the record, which was made as the singer approached his third year of sobriety.

"I went through that thing a lot of artists fear, like whether this or that drug has something to do with my creativity," he said. "But honestly, the minute that I started being creative without it, I realized I didn’t need it. And now, maybe because of this, I feel like we made one of our best records - it stands right alongside anything that we’ve ever done."

The singer also recently admitted to The Guardian that the Californian band's 'lost' album Eros "will most likely never see the light of day".



The Sacramento band began work on what was intended to be their sixth studio album in the spring of 2007, and announced its working title in January 2008. That April, the quintet began recording with producer Terry Date, but the studio sessions halted in the first week of November after bassist Chi Cheng and his sister was involved in a car crash in Santa Clara, California, which left Cheng in a coma.



"We’re always asked about Eros," he says. "It will most likely never see the light of day. That would involve going back to that period and resurrecting unfinished things, and somehow bringing them to completion."

Moreno is featured in the new issue of Metal Hammer, which is out now.