The first names have been announced for this year's Teenage Cancer Trust Royal Albert Hall concert series. The opening night, which will take place at the iconic London venue on May 24, will feature the Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter – with support from Kid Kapichi and The Molotovs – while The Who and Level 42 will play on March 27 and March 31.

"After an incredible 2024, we are itching to get going again this year and what better way than on home territory at a venue that wouldn't have let us near it back in the day!" says Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones. "Albert will be turning in his tomb. It's an honour to help this great charity."

Other names confirmed today include singer-songwriter James Arthur, Irish pop-rockers The Corrs, comedian Micky Flanagan and internet personality/social media influencer/podcaster/reality TV contestant/panellist GK Barry, who has also become the Teenage Cancer Trust's latest ambassador.

"I went to a Teenage Cancer Trust at Royal Albert Hall gig in 2024 and it was such an amazing night," says Barry, "so it’s incredible that as well as becoming a new ambassador for the charity, I’m also performing at the gigs alongside such iconic names.

“I wanted to get involved with Teenage Cancer Trust because a lot of my followers are teenagers and young people. I think it's so amazing to support a cause that could help my audience and their friends or a loved one.

“Being a teenager is hard enough as it is, so if there’s anything I can do alongside the charity to help to support the people they work with, I’m there!”

Tickets go on sale this Friday (January 31) at 9am GMT. Full line-up details follow.

Teenage Cancer Trust: Royal Albert Hall Concert Series 2025

Mar 24: The Sex Pistols feat. Frank Carter, Kid Kapichi, The Molotovs

Mar 25: Comedy night hosted by Micky Flanagan

Mar 26: James Arthur plus guests TBA

Mar 27: The Who, Level 42

Mar 28: The Corrs plus guests TBA

Mar 29: GK Barry with guests TBA

Mar 31: The Who, Level 42