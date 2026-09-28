"The time has come to say farewell." Rod Stewart announces final ever tour for 2027
Music legend Rod Stewart will be bowing out for good with a series of farewell shows next year
Rock icon Rod Stewart has announced that he is retiring from touring for good, with his final shows due to take place next year. Taking in shows across the UK, Ireland and mainland Europe, Rod's farewell tour - dubbed The Final Encore - will kick off on April 23 in Dublin, before finishing up on July 24 in Hannover.
“My dear friends, The time has come to say farewell to life on the road," says the man himself in a statement accompanying the news. "After more than six decades, The Final Encore will most definitely be my last. I’ve been singing the music I love since I was 19 years old, and I’ve had the privilege of taking it around the world to all of you.
"It has given me a life beyond anything I could ever have imagined, and I hope I’ve given you some fond memories in return. So, may I take this opportunity to thank you for making this extraordinary life possible. I hope you’ll join me.
The announcement comes a few weeks after Rod was forced to cancel all remaining shows on his most recent tour after undergoing a routine coronary stent procedure. The Faces frontman had already cancelled some previous shows on the tour due to health issues.
See the full list of dates for Rod Stewart's Final Encore tour below. Support on UK and Ireland dates will come from Howard Jones. Tickets for the shows will go on sale first via a Fanclub presale on Tuesday, 29 September, followed by local presales and then, finally, a general sale on Friday October 2. Information on all tickets can be found at Rod Stewart's official website.
Rod Stewart Final Encore tour dates 2027
Apr 23 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland
Apr 27 SSE Arena, Belfast, UK
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Apr 29 OVO Hydro, Glasgow, UK
May 4 Utilita Arena, Birmingham, UK
May 6 Co-op Live, Manchester, UK
May 11 The O2, London, UK
May 28 Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Netherlands
May 29 AFAS Dome, Antwerp, Belgium
Jun 1 Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany
Jun 3 PSD Bank Dome, Düsseldorf, Germany
Jun 6 Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark
Jun 9 Veikkaus Arena, Helsinki, Finland
Jun 11 Dalhalla, Rättvik, Sweden
Jun 13 Sverresboro, Trondheim, Norway
Jun 15 Plenen, Bergen, Norway
Jun 18 Sportsarena, Budapest, Hungary
Jun 20 Olympiahalle, Munich, Germany
Jun 22 Pula Arena, Pula, Croatia
Jun 24 O2 Arena, Prague, Czech Republic
Jul 20 Tauron Arena, Kraków, Poland
Jul 24 ZAG Arena, Hannover, Germany
Merlin was promoted to Executive Editor of Louder in early 2022, following over ten years working at Metal Hammer. While there, he served as Online Editor and Deputy Editor, before being promoted to Editor in 2016. Before joining Metal Hammer, Merlin worked as Associate Editor at Terrorizer Magazine and has written for Classic Rock, Rock Sound, eFestivals and others. Across his career he has interviewed legends including Ozzy Osbourne, Lemmy, Metallica, Iron Maiden (including getting a trip on Ed Force One courtesy of Bruce Dickinson), Guns N' Roses, KISS, Slipknot, System Of A Down and Meat Loaf. He has also presented and produced the Metal Hammer Podcast, presented the Metal Hammer Radio Show and is probably responsible for 90% of all nu metal-related content making it onto the site.
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