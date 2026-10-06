Roger Waters Presents Legacy: A Pink Floyd Show adds UK and Ireland dates

The Roger Waters-sanctioned Pink Floyd tribute show Roger Waters Presents Legacy – A Pink Floyd Show will visit the UK and Ireland next year.



Roger Waters isn't part of the tour, but the 10-piece band will be directed by his son Harry Waters. North American dates for the production were announced last week.

The UK and Ireland shows commence on June 16 at Manchester O2 Apollo and run through to June 29 at Dublin's 3Arena.



"These songs have meant so much to so many people for so many years, and I’m excited for audiences to come together and experience them live again," says Roger Waters. "Harry has assembled a terrific band, and I can’t wait for fans around the world to see the special show we’ve created together."



"I fell in love with the music immediately," says Harry Waters. "It really had an impact on me, irrespective of any bias, because it was Dad’s music. I still love it deeply to this day. Collaborating with Dad on this new production is such an honour, and I’m so grateful to have the opportunity to bring this music to fans old and new, around the world."

Waters Jr.'s connections to the music of Pink Floyd run deep.



As a two-year-old, his voice was used on Pink Floyd’s Goodbye Blue Sky, and he played in his father's solo band for 14 years before being fired prior to the Us + Them tour in 2016.

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Feb 15: Columbus River Center for the Performing Arts, GA

Feb 17: Clearwater The BayCare Sound, FL

Feb 19: Fort Myers Caloosa Sound Amphitheater, FL

Feb 20: St. Augustine The St. Augustine Amphitheatre, FL

Feb 21: Fort Lauderdale Broward Center for the Performing Arts, FL

Feb 23: Orlando Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, FL

Feb 25: Atlanta Fox Theatre, GA

Feb 26: Montgomery Montgomery Performing Arts Centre, AL

Feb 27: Nashville The Truth, TN

Feb 28: Huntsville Von Braun Center, AL

Mar 02: Green Bay The Weidner, WI

Mar 03: Minneapolis Orpheum Theatre, MN

Mar 04: Peoria Prairie Home Alliance Theater, IL

Mar 06: Chicago The Chicago Theatre, IL

Mar 07: Indianapolis Murat Theatre at Old National Centre, IN

Mar 9: Louisville The Louisville Palace Theatre, KY

Mar 10: Knoxville Knoxville Civic Auditorium, TN

Mar 12: Midland Midland Center for the Arts, MI

Mar 13: Windsor The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor, ON

Mar 14: Columbus Mershon Auditorium, OH

Mar 18: Grand Prairie Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie, TX

Mar 19: Midland Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, TX

Mar 20: San Antonio The Tobin Center, TX

Mar 21: Houston The Hobby Center for Performing Arts, TX

Apr 06: Pittsburgh Benedum Center, PA

Apr 07: Scranton Scranton Cultural Center, PA

Apr 09: Portland Merrill Auditorium, ME

Apr 10: Mashantucket Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino, CT:

Apr 11: Medford Chevalier Theatre, MA

Apr 13: Buffalo UB Center for the Arts, NY

Apr 14: Albany Palace Theatre, NY

Apr 16: Newark New Jersey Performing Arts Center, NJ

Apr 17: Atlantic City Ocean Casino Resort, NJ

Apr 18: Lancaster American Music Theatre, PA

Apr 20: Charlotte Ovens Auditorium, NC

Apr 21: Tysons Capital One Hall, VA

Apr 23: Orillia Casino Rama Resort, ON

Apr 24: Ottawa Hard Rock Live Ottawa, ON

Apr 26: Baltimore The Paramount Baltimore, MD

Apr 27: Rochester Kodak Center, NY

Apr 29: Utica The Stanley Theatre, NY

Apr 30: Richmond Altria Theater, VA

May 01: Virginia Beach The Dome by Rutter Mills, VA

May 02: Wilmington CFCC’s Wilson Center, NC

Jun 16: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK

Jun 17: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, UK

Jun 19: Edinburgh Playhouse, UK

Jun 20: Newcastle O2 City Hall, UK

Jun 22: Sheffield City Hall, UK

Jun 23: Southend Cliffs Pavilion, UK

Jun 25: Brighton Centre, UK

Jun 26: Wolverhampton Civic at the Halls, UK

Jun 27: London Eventim Apollo, UK

Jun 29: Dublin 3Arena, IRE



Aug 31: Vancouver Queen Elizabeth Theatre, BC

Sep 02: Wenatchee Town Toyota Center, WA

Sep 04: Portland McMenamins Edgefield, OR

Sep 07: San Francisco Golden Gate Theatre, CA

Sep 11: Los Angeles Greek Theatre, CA

Sep 12: San Diego The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park, CA

Sep 15: Salt Lake City Eccles Theater, UT

Sep 16: Las Vegas Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort, NV

Sep 19: Denver Buell Theatre, CO

Sep 21: Cleveland Jacobs Pavilion, OH

Sep 24: Sylvania Centennial Terrace, OH

Sep 25: St. Louis The Fabulous Fox, MO



Tickets for Ireland go on general sale at 9am on October 9, with the UK tickets on sale at noon on the same day.



Tickets for the North American shows are on sale here.

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