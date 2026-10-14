Eric Clapton announces return to the Royal Albert Hall – and Birmingham gets a show too
Guitar legend Clapton will play four nights at London's iconic Royal Albert Hall next year – ending with his 220th solo show at the venue
Eric Clapton has announced four 2027 shows at his traditional second home, London's Royal Albert Hall. The guitarist will play the 5000-capacity venue on May 20, 21, 23 and 24, preceded by a one-off date at Birmingham's BP Pulse Live on May 17.
A fan club presale will begin tomorrow (October 15), followed by the general sale on Friday via Bookings Direct.
Clapton continues to make history at the Royal Albert Hall, where he first performed as a member of The Yardbirds in December 1964. His next shows at the venue were Cream's famous "Farewell" dates in 1968, and the band returned to the same stage for their reunion in 2005.
It's as a solo artist that Clapton has made his biggest impression on the venue, and our ropey arithmetic tells us that Clapton's final night at the Hall next year will be his 220th. This run includes numerous residencies, including the run of shows in 1990 and 1991 that resulted in the 24 Nights box set.
"It’s a very comfortable, homey place for me," Clapton told the BBC in 1990. "I tend to think of it as mine. It’s got a very genteel, sophisticated and yet comfortable atmosphere."
Last month, Clapton curated his Crossroads Guitar Festival at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, appearing alongside the likes of Joe Bonamassa, Gary Clark Jr., Billy Gibbons, Buddy Guy, Taj Mahal, John Mayer, the Tedeschi Tracks Band and many more. Footage of the shows is available to watch online for a limited time.
Eric Clapton: 2027 live dates
May 17: Birmingham BP Pulse Live
May 20: London Royal Albert Hall
May 21: London Royal Albert Hall
May 23: London Royal Albert Hall
May 23: London Royal Albert Hall
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Online Editor at Louder/Classic Rock magazine since 2014. 40 years in music industry, online for 27. Also bylines for: Metal Hammer, Prog Magazine, The Word Magazine, The Guardian, The New Statesman, Saga, Music365. Former Head of Music at Xfm Radio, A&R at Fiction Records, early blogger, ex-roadie, published author. He once appeared in a Cure video dressed as a cowboy, has flown on the Goodyear Blimp, and thinks any situation can be improved by the introduction of cats. Favourite Serbian trumpeter: Dejan Petrović.
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