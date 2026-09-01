Rush add more dates to Fifty Something tour. "Life is nothing if not surprising, and we're doing fine and having a blast"

Rush have added more shows to their triumphant Fifty Something tour. Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson and Anika Nilles have added extra dates in Houston (October 1), St. Louis (October 21), Cincinnati (October 23) and Pittsburgh (November 15), and seem to be coping with the stress of touring better than some predicted.

“When we initially booked this tour, we didn’t know how well we would hold up to the rigours of the road," say the band. "So we played it safe with lots of days off to recover. But life is nothing if not surprising, and we’re doing fine and having a blast, so why not try to hit a few more of the cities that have always treated us so well?”

The tour, which kicked off in Los Angeles in June at the Kia Forum – the scene of Rush's final show with late drummer Neil Peart in 2015 – is currently scheduled to end in April next year after a run of shows in Europe.

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While the trio have booked a series of dates in South America in the New Year, no plans have been announced for Japan (where Rush have played just four shows, on the Grace Under Pressure tour in 1984) or in Australia and New Zealand, two countries they've never visited.

Ticklets for the new dates will go on sale on Friday, Sept. 4 at 10am local time. Presales begin on September 1 at the same time. Full dates below.

Sep 02: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

Sep 04: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

Sep 12: Boston TD Garden, MA

Sep 14: Boston TD Garden, MA

Sep 17: Cleveland Rocket Arena, OH

Sep 19: Cleveland Rocket Arena, OH

Sep 23: San Antonio Frost Bank Center, TX

Sep 25: San Antonio Frost Bank Center, TX

Oct 01: Houston Toyota Center, TX

Oct 05: Denver Ball Arena, CO

Oct 07: Denver Ball Arena, CO

Oct 10: Seattle Climate Pledge Arena, WA

Oct 12: Seattle Climate Pledge Arena, WA

Oct 15: San Jose SAP Center, CA

Oct 17: San Jose SAP Center, CA

Oct 21: St. Louis Enterprise Center, MO

Oct 23: Cincinatti Heritage Bank Center, OH

Oct 25: Washington Capital One Arena, D.C.

Oct 27: Washington Capital One Arena, D.C.

Oct 30: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Nov 01: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Nov 05: Hollywood Hard Rock Live, FL

Nov 07: Hollywood Hard Rock Live, FL

Nov 09: Tampa Benchmark International Arena, FL

Nov 11: Tampa Benchmark International Arena, FL

Nov 15: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PA

Nov 20: Charlotte Spectrum Center, NC

Nov 22: Charlotte Spectrum Center, NC

Nov 25: Atlanta State Farm Arena, GA

Nov 27: Atlanta State Farm Arena, GA

Dec 01: Glendale Desert Diamond Arena, AZ

Dec 03: Glendale Desert Diamond Arena, AZ

Dec 10: Edmonton Rogers Place, AB

Dec 12: Edmonton Rogers Place, AB

Dec 15: Vancouver Rogers Arena, BC

Dec 17: Vancouver Rogers Arena, BC

Jan 15: Buenos Aires Movistar Arena, Argentina

Jan 22: Curitiba Arena da Baixada, Brazil

Jan 24: São Paulo Allianz Parque, Brazil

Jan 26: São Paulo Allianz Parque, Brazil

Jan 30: Rio de Janeiro Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos. Brazil

Feb 01: Belo Horizonte Estádio Mineirão, Brazil

Feb 04: Brasília Arena BRB Mané Garrincha, Brazil

Feb 19: Paris La Défense Arena, France

Feb 21: Berlin Uber Arena, Germany

Feb 23: Amstersam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Feb 25: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Feb 28: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany

Mar 02: Hamburg Barclays Arena, Germany

Mar 04: Stuttgart Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle, Germany

Mar 08: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Mar 10: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Mar 12: Manchester Co-op Live, UK

Mar 14: Manchester Co-op Live, UK

Mar 16: London O2 Arena, UK

Mar 18: London O2 Arena, UK

Mar 21: London O2 Arena, UK

Mar 27: Kraków Arena Kraków, Poland

Mar 30: Milan Unipol Dome, Italy

Apr 01: Basel St. Jakobshalle Basel, Switzerland

Apr 04: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Apr 06: Oslo Unity Arena, Norway

Apr 08: Stockholm Avicii Arena, Sweden

Apr 10: Helsinki Veikkaus Arena, Finland

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