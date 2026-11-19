Alongside Prince, Bruce Springsteen, Madonna, Michael Jackson and Queen, U2 were inarguably one of the biggest and best-known musical artists of the 1980s. Barely out of their teens as the decade began, the Dublin quartet grew from earnest, slightly naive young men in thrall to punk rock and Christianity, into genuine stadium rock superstars, thanks in no small part to a show-stealing performance at Live Aid, and the phenomenal success of their 25 million-selling fifth album, The Joshua Tree, which topped the national charts in over 20 countries upon its release in the spring of 1987.



But on the eve of the dawning of a new decade, the Irish band hit a wall. The quartet's self-indulgent, self-important, and frequently embarrassing 1989 documentary Rattle And Hum did them no favours, conveying an image of the musicians as sanctimonious, egotistical blowhards stomping around the US in stetsons and cowboy boots seemingly attempting to position themselves as the new custodians of the spirit of American roots music, gospel, soul and blues. And when they returned to Dublin for a homecoming show at the Point Depot on new year's eve 1989, the four weary, emotionally-drained musicians took a long hard look at themselves in the mirror, and didn't like what they saw reflected back.



"The magic was gone," frontman Bono noted. "And I realised that it was either over, or else we'd have to go back to square one and dream it all over again."

Following in the footsteps of rock's greatest shapeshifter David Bowie, in 1990, U2 relocated to Berlin, and specifically the city's legendary Hansa studio, in search of renewal. They touched down in Berlin on October 3, 1990, the day that East and West Germany reunited, a momentous, forward-facing, hope-filled event of global significance... and proof that change was not impossible.



The band's early sessions at Hansa, however, were fraught, tense and unproductive: "It was an old SS ballroom, which is a bit of a bad vibe," bassist Adam Clayton noted.



"Even before we went to Berlin there were tensions," Larry Mullen admits in the band's biography U2 By U2. "It was the start of the chopping down of The Joshua Tree, but it was also the dismantling of U2 as we had known it... I thought this might be the end."



It wasn't until The Edge hit upon the chord progressions that would form the skeleton of One, and Bono began improvising words and melodies over the top, that the sessions began to gather some momentum.

In early 1991, the sessions were relocated to Ireland, with producer Brian Eno joining the quartet at a mansion house in the seaside village of Dalkey. Here's the band's ideas of fusing electronic beats with alt. rock guitars and more experimental, industrial sonic layers began to coalesce, with the emergence of songs such as Zoo Station and The Fly, with Bono adopting new personas, characters and voices, untethering himself from his public image in order to have true freedom of expression.



"We've always had this idea that what was special about U2 was the spirit, that you could tear away at the flesh of the group but the spirit would remain intact," the singer told Details magazine in 1992. "With Achtung Baby, we wanted to see just how far we could go in defacing the idea of U2 that had grown around us and was perceived as the truth."

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"Anything that the U2 of The Joshua Tree wouldn't do, this new U2 would do," Adam Clayton noted succinctly. "When people put on the record, we wanted their first reaction to be either 'This record is broken' or 'This can't be the new U2 record, there's been a mistake'."

Preceded by the release of The Fly as a single, U2's seventh studio album, Achtung Baby was released on November 18, 1991, following in the wake of acclaimed new albums from Nirvana, Soundgarden, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Metallica and fellow Dubliners My Bloody Valentine. It's fair to say that critics were thrown into a spin by a record darker, heavier, more intense, more dramatic, more playful and funkier than anything the band had previously released.



"Confusion reigns," began the review in Select magazine. "What Is their trip?"

Their "trip" was a hugely successful reinvention of everything U2 stood for. Singles Mysterious Ways and Even Better Than The Real Thing mixed electronic beats, distorted vocals, and shards of heavily distorted guitars, Until The End Of The World and Acrobat were at once, unsettling and darkly seductive, while the deceptively spiky but beautiful One manages to be anti-romantic but also unifying and universal.

Unsurprisingly, not everyone was on board with the band's transformation. Where The Joshua Tree and Rattle And Hum were both number one albums in the UK, Achtung Baby peaked at number two. In America, where The Joshua Tree spent nine non-consecutive weeks atop the Billboard chart, and Rattle And Hum six weeks, Achtung Baby managed just one week at number one: it would, however, go on to sell eight million copies in the US. But for U2, the success of the record was never going to be defined by chart positions or sales figures.

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"The bigness of U2 had become a distraction," Larry Mullen, the man who pulled the band together aged just 14 at Mount Temple Comprehensive School told Details magazine. "It put us in a position where we really didn't have to do anything anymore. We were that successful. We could have either split up or poured all of our confusion into a different kind of music. Achtung Baby is the sound of a band fighting for its musical life."