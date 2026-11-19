For the past 25 years, Pearl Jam bassist Jeff Ament had been looking at the boxes in his basement that were full of decomposing contact sheets and negatives, shot on film from the formative years of Pearl Jam, and wondering what he should do with them.

“A big reason I took all those photos was because we had a newsletter that we sent out to fans that always needed content,” Ament remembers. “Photographers were expensive, so I just did it myself. I wasn’t even thinking about the fact that I was documenting anything.”

Jeff and his brother, Barry, who’s been working with Pearl Jam as a designer since the early 90s, went through the images to digitise them, and it was Barry who suggested that they should be made into a book.

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“I used to joke that if I ever write a book, shoot me!” laughs Ament. “Eighty per cent of rock’n’roll books are not great. Most are written by ghostwriters, so you don’t really hear the voice of the artist, and sometimes they’re too gossipy and don’t have enough magic. So I didn’t want this to be a full-on memoir.”

Instead, Since Forever is composed primarily of photos, with snippets of text from Ament’s journals, memories and dreams.

“The book ended up being a thank-you letter to everybody,” he says. “I’m so grateful to my bandmates, the crew and everyone I went on this ride with.”

Pearl Jam on their tour bus, 1991

(Image credit: Jeff Ament)

"This was our first bus; it would have been in October or November 1991. We found out on short notice that we’d gotten a tour with the Red Hot Chili Peppers, so we had to cut our own tour short. I remember someone saying, ‘Hey man, the bus is here,’ and we all ran out like little kids – like if your parents bought a Winnebago or a camper van. It was pretty joyous.”

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Stone Gossard, Eddie Vedder and Mike McCready in New York, 1991

(Image credit: Jeff Ament)

"That was the first trip that the band took to New York, before our album [Ten] came out. I think we played Wetlands, which was this small place. I remember only Stone and I had been in New York before, just briefly with Mother Love Bone and Green River, so we were all so excited to be in New York. This picture looks like it could be Broadway; there’s a good chance we were walking to Tower Records.

"You can tell it’s early days because Mike is wearing a Pearl Jam shirt! I have no idea who the two people in the background are. Those early pictures, man. I feel like you can see how excited we were to be in a city where so many of our heroes made art and music.”

Chris Cornell and Eddie Vedder, 1991

(Image credit: Jeff Ament)

“This was at some airport hotel at LAX in 1991. There was a hard rock convention called the Concrete Foundations Forum there and Temple Of The Dog played. We were hanging out in the hallway. I have other pictures with the guys from Alice In Chains and Pantera and a bunch of other bands just hanging out. It was one of the few times we played Temple songs, which was cool. We almost didn’t include this photo because it’s technically not the best, but those guys were such good friends, so we felt we just had to include this one.”

The White House, 1994

(Image credit: Jeff Ament)

(Image credit: Jeff Ament)

“We were invited to the White House and it was right after Kurt [Cobain] had died. The word was that Bill [Clinton] wanted to talk to Ed about how he should handle it, if he should say something. I don’t think he did in the end, but he was very culturally savvy, and paying attention to what was going on. He was a sweet guy and smart: he didn’t miss a thing, man.

"We asked all kinds of questions, like, ‘Where’s the button for the nukes?’ I remember taking photos, and this woman kept saying, ‘You can’t take photos in here.’ We were at that point where, if the band guys asked me not to take photos, I’d listen. But if they’re a professional whoever, I was like, ‘Fuck you!’ [Laughs] Bill took us into the War Room and it was pretty amazing to see inside of where some heavy shit has gone down historically.”

Southern Tracks Studio, Atlanta, 1994

(Image credit: Jeff Ament)

“This was us recording tracks from Vitalogy at Southern Tracks in Atlanta with Brendan O’Brien, our producer [centre]. We made the bulk of that record in between tour legs, or sometimes during a tour. I think Immortality and parts of Better Man were recorded there. I love the composition of this picture, taken on the other side of the cables, with everyone looking pretty serious.”

Backstage at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Colorado, 1995

(Image credit: Jeff Ament)

“This was a dressing room at Red Rocks for the Vitalogy tour. Jack [Irons, drummer] had just joined the band, and at this point we were picking up the pieces a bit. We decided not to do any press or videos; we really pulled back. When people write about that time, they always say how curmudgeonly we were. But in this picture, you see us laughing. We were just trying to figure out how to put one foot in front of the other.”

On tour in Europe, with tour manager Eric Johnson, 1992

(Image credit: Jeff Ament)

“I think this might be in England [with tour manager Eric Johnson, second from right]. Sometimes if we had to do press or a little acoustic show, the crew would take the bus and we’d hop on the train and go to the next place. Those first years in Europe were incredible. I was an art major, and I remember getting up early and going to museums. The first time I saw a Francis Bacon painting, it blew my mind – I had no idea they were that big. Being in places that have so much history was so cool.”

Jeff with Mike McCready, early 1990s

(Image credit: Jeff Ament)

“I think this was in Mexico. We were touring so much – often we’d come home for, like, 10 days, and it was such a weird time because you couldn’t even go out without it becoming a thing. I was having a hard time with that, so I started leaving. I went to places on my own, like Greece and Morocco.

"There were times where Mike and I went away together. We went to Mexico, and Hawaii twice, in those first three years. It was amazing because it was the first time any of us had a couple of thousand dollars in the bank and could go to Mexico for 500 bucks. Snorkelling and driving with Mike, getting sunburnt. Those are some fun memories, man.”

All photos taken from Since Forever, out now and available from pearljam.com. Reproduced with kind permission.