Metallica have announced another run of North American M72 dates for 2027. The quartet will play a dozen stadium shows in May and June next year, kicking off at BC Place in Vancouver, Canada, on May 8, and concluding on June 19 at the Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The support acts for the 12 dates – which are in addition to Metallica's previously announced residency at Sphere in Las Vegas and a pair of shows at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, this November – will be nu metal legends Limp Bizkit and Swedish stars Avatar.

Avatar previously supported Metallica on this year's European leg of the tour, which ended in July, when Metallica took to social media to sing their praises.

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"Master of ceremonies Johannes [Eckerström, frontman] and the crazy Swedes from Avatar brought something completely new to the #M72 stage," they wrote. "Every night was a spectacle. Thank you so much for raising the bar and keeping the audiences in Europe and the UK thrilled!"

Fan Club presales for the newly announced shows will begin on Monday, September 21 at 10am local time, with additional presales running throughout the week before the general onsale begins on Friday, September 25 at the same time.

For information regarding tickets and additional packages, visit the Metallica website.

Metallica live shows 2026/27

Oct 01: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

Oct 03: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

Oct 08: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

Oct 10: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

Oct 15: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

Oct 17: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

Oct 22: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

Oct 24: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

Oct 29: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

Oct 31: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

Nov 05: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

Nov 07: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

Nov 19: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Nov 21: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Jan 28: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

Jan 30: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

Feb 04: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

Feb 06: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

Feb 18: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

Feb 20: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

Feb 25: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

Feb 27: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

Mar 04: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

Mar 06: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

Mar 11: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

Mar 13: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

May 08: Vancouver BC Place, BC

May 13: San Diego Snapdragon Stadium, CA

May 18: El Paso Sun Bowl Stadium, TX

May 22: San Antonio Alamodome, TX

May 26: Fayetteville Razorback Stadium, AR

May 29: Kansas City Arrowhead Stadium, MO

Jun 02: Raleigh Carter-Finley Stadium, NC

Jun 05: Indianapolis Lucas Oil Stadium, IN

Jun 08: Buffalo Highmark Stadium, NY

Jun 12: Madison Camp Randall Stadium, WI

Jun 15: Cleveland Huntington Bank Field, OH

Jun 19: Salt Lake City Rice-Eccles Stadium, UT

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