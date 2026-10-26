"At every Santana concert, we bring and share unity, harmony, and oneness with every note." Santana announce Planet of Free Will Global Tour

Santana have launched a world tour for 2027. The Planet of Free Will Global Tour will launch with a run of European shows in June and July, kicking off at the O2 in London on June 30 and wrapping up at the Kaivopuisto Blues in Helsinki on July 31.

"Our intention, motives and purpose is to awaken a deeper awareness that this is the Planet of Free Will, and that each of us has the power to choose unity over division, harmony over conflict, and love over fear," says Carlos Santana. "At every Santana concert, we bring and share unity, harmony, and oneness with every note and we remind everyone that we have the free will to choose a higher consciousness and live for the highest good of all."

A presale for O2 tickets for O2 and Virgin Media broadband customers begins at 9.30am UK time this Wednesday, 28 October, while the general sale starts at the same time on Friday.

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Santana's London date is part of the O2's 20th birthday celebrations, which also includes shows by Kings Of Leon, Jack Johnson and country star Brad Paisley.

"As we celebrate 20 years of The O2, we're delighted to welcome Carlos Santana to the venue," says Emma Bownes, Senior Vice President of Venue Programming, AEG International. "Few artists have had the global impact and longevity that Santana has achieved. For more than five decades, he has inspired audiences through his unique fusion of rock, blues, jazz and Latin music, creating some of the most memorable and influential music of his generation.

"He's a true icon, and we're thrilled that he'll be part of our anniversary celebrations."

The newly announced dates are in addition to Santana's ongoing residency at the House of Blues inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, NV. Full dates below.

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Santana: Planet of Free Will tour 2027

Jun 30: London The O2, UK

Jul 07: Paris Accor Arena, France

Jul 08: Kestenholz Festival St. Peter, Switzerland

Jul 10: Monchengladbach SparkassenPark, Germany

Jul 14: Wiesbaden Brita Arena, Germany

Jul 17: Pordenone Capitale italiana della Cultura, Italy

Jul 18: Lucca Summer Festival, Italy

Jul 21: Klam Burg Clam, Austria

Jul 22: Slavkov u Brna Zamecka Zahrada, Czech Republic

Jul 24: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

Jul 25: Halle Freilichtbuehne Peissnitz, Germany

Jul 28: Oslo Spektrum, Norway

Jul 31: Helsinki Kaivopuisto Blues, Finland

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(Image credit: Santana)

An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live residency

Nov 04: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV

Nov 05: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV

Nov 07: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV

Nov 08: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV

Nov 11: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV

Nov 12: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV

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Nov 15: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV

Jan 20: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV

Jan 21: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV

Jan 23: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV

Jan 24: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV

Jan 27: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV

Jan 28: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV

Jan 30: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV

Jan 31: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV

May 12: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV

May 13: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV

May 15: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV

May 16: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV

May 19: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV

May 20: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV

May 22: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV

May 23: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV

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