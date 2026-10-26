"At every Santana concert, we bring and share unity, harmony, and oneness with every note." Santana announce Planet of Free Will Global Tour
Carlos Santana will bring his band to Europe next summer - with a date at London's O2 lined up
Santana have launched a world tour for 2027. The Planet of Free Will Global Tour will launch with a run of European shows in June and July, kicking off at the O2 in London on June 30 and wrapping up at the Kaivopuisto Blues in Helsinki on July 31.
"Our intention, motives and purpose is to awaken a deeper awareness that this is the Planet of Free Will, and that each of us has the power to choose unity over division, harmony over conflict, and love over fear," says Carlos Santana. "At every Santana concert, we bring and share unity, harmony, and oneness with every note and we remind everyone that we have the free will to choose a higher consciousness and live for the highest good of all."
A presale for O2 tickets for O2 and Virgin Media broadband customers begins at 9.30am UK time this Wednesday, 28 October, while the general sale starts at the same time on Friday.
Santana's London date is part of the O2's 20th birthday celebrations, which also includes shows by Kings Of Leon, Jack Johnson and country star Brad Paisley.
"As we celebrate 20 years of The O2, we're delighted to welcome Carlos Santana to the venue," says Emma Bownes, Senior Vice President of Venue Programming, AEG International. "Few artists have had the global impact and longevity that Santana has achieved. For more than five decades, he has inspired audiences through his unique fusion of rock, blues, jazz and Latin music, creating some of the most memorable and influential music of his generation.
"He's a true icon, and we're thrilled that he'll be part of our anniversary celebrations."
The newly announced dates are in addition to Santana's ongoing residency at the House of Blues inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, NV. Full dates below.
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Santana: Planet of Free Will tour 2027
Jun 30: London The O2, UK
Jul 07: Paris Accor Arena, France
Jul 08: Kestenholz Festival St. Peter, Switzerland
Jul 10: Monchengladbach SparkassenPark, Germany
Jul 14: Wiesbaden Brita Arena, Germany
Jul 17: Pordenone Capitale italiana della Cultura, Italy
Jul 18: Lucca Summer Festival, Italy
Jul 21: Klam Burg Clam, Austria
Jul 22: Slavkov u Brna Zamecka Zahrada, Czech Republic
Jul 24: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland
Jul 25: Halle Freilichtbuehne Peissnitz, Germany
Jul 28: Oslo Spektrum, Norway
Jul 31: Helsinki Kaivopuisto Blues, Finland
An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live residency
Nov 04: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV
Nov 05: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV
Nov 07: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV
Nov 08: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV
Nov 11: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV
Nov 12: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV
Nov 14: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV
Nov 15: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV
Jan 20: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV
Jan 21: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV
Jan 23: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV
Jan 24: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV
Jan 27: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV
Jan 28: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV
Jan 30: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV
Jan 31: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV
May 12: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV
May 13: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV
May 15: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV
May 16: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV
May 19: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV
May 20: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV
May 22: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV
May 23: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV
Online Editor at Louder/Classic Rock magazine since 2014. 40 years in music industry, online for 27. Also bylines for: Metal Hammer, Prog Magazine, The Word Magazine, The Guardian, The New Statesman, Saga, Music365. Former Head of Music at Xfm Radio, A&R at Fiction Records, early blogger, ex-roadie, published author. He once appeared in a Cure video dressed as a cowboy, has flown on the Goodyear Blimp, and thinks any situation can be improved by the introduction of cats. Favourite Serbian trumpeter: Dejan Petrović.
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