Rival Sons frontman Jay Buchanan, who led the band through a triumphant set at Black Sabbath's epic Back To The Beginning celebration last weekend, is turning his hand to acting.

Buchanan will appear in the upcoming Bruce Springsteen biopic Deliver Me From Nowhere, which tells the story of the creation of The Boss's much-loved 1982 album Nebraska. The movie, which stars The Bear's Jeremy Allen White in the lead role, was produced and directed by Scott Cooper, based on the 2023 book of the same name by Warren Zanes.

“I have some scenes in the upcoming Bruce Springsteen biopic Deliver Me From Nowhere, out October 24," confirms Buchanan. "It was a huge honour to be cast in this film. Working with Scott Cooper was a masterclass creative vision experience, and Jeremy Allen White is an absolutely incredible talent.”

Buchanan has several solo shows lined up ahead of the film's release, including a Paris booking with his new band Jay Buchanan’s Weapons Of Beauty. The short run of dates also includes a solo acoustic show in London, and two in the US. Full dates below.

"These shows are a long-time dream made real for me," says Buchanan. "They serve such a great, personal purpose. Selective solo outings like this provide me the room to stretch out over the anvil and writhe with a storyteller’s indulgence.

"For months, I sequestered deep into the Mojave desert; alone, to write the collection for an album out later this year. In the past, the term 'Holy Spirits' fit perfectly to describe the music I was creating then, but in my isolation with the beautiful, barren landscape, a truer name for my efforts emerged very organically, almost empirical. From here on my live performances will hold the title Weapons Of Beauty."

No release date for the album has been announced.

Classic Rock Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Jul 15: London Stereo, UK ^

Jul 17: Paris Studio de l’Ermitage, France #

Jul 22: Cognac Les Abattoirs, France ^

Aug 27: Fort Worth Tulips , TX ^

Sep 03: Traverse City Opera House, MI ^

^ Solo acoustic show

# Full band show