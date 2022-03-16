Zola Jesus releases video for intense cover of Lustmord's Prime

US dark progger metaller Zola Jesus has released a video of a suitably intense cover of Lustmord's Prime, which you can watch in full below.

Prime is taken from The Others - Lustmord Deconstructed, an album that features the likes of Ihsahn, Enslaved, Katatonia singer Jonas Renkse, Ulver, MONO, Jo Quail and more reworking material from dark ambient pioneer Lustmord's 2008 album, [O T H E R], which will be released through Pelagic Records on April 1.

Lustmord is Welsh musician and composer Brian Williams, previously a member of industrial band SPK and who's worked with Throbbing Gristle members Chris & Cosey and Tool. [O T H E R] is Lustmord's only album to feature guitars, which were provided by Tool's Adam Jones, King Buzzo (The Melvins) and Aaron Turner (Isis).

“Copying someone you like with the right equipment isn’t going to be the least bit interesting," says Lustmord of the new collection of takes on his music. "What matters is that you have good ideas and interesting things to say.”

The Others - Lustmord Deconstructed forms part of a boxset titled The Other, which also contains two remix albums Beyond and The Dark Places Of The Earth.

Get The Others.