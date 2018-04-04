Zola Jesus premieres video for Ash To Bone remix

Zola Jesus Okovi: Additions 1. Vacant

2. Bound

3. Pilot Light

4. Bitten Wool

5. Ash To Bone (Johnny Jewel Remix)

6. Siphon (Katie Gately Remix)

7. Exhumed (Randall Dunn and Aaron Weaver Remix)

8. Soak (Joanne Pollock Remix)

Zola Jesus has released a video for her track Ash To Bone.

The song has been remixed by Chromatics’ Johnny Jewel and will appear on the upcoming album Okovi: Additions which will arrive on Friday (April 6). The record will feature unheard tracks and other remixes based around her 2017 album Okovi.

Jesus, aka Nika Roza Danilova, says: “As a longtime fan of Johnny Jewel’s work, it was surreal to hear him re-work Ash To Bone. Hearing his arrangement was like experiencing a collision of musical worlds.

“It was as if this is how the song was always supposed to sound.”

Jewel adds: “I had the acapella playing on loop one morning in the piano room. Her lyrics were so vividly mournful through the hazy fog... I turned over the hourglass, pulled back the curtains, opened the window, and let Nika's voice soar.”

The new video was co-directed by Danilova and Jenni Hensler, with Danilova reporting that as soon as she heard the remix, she had “a crystal clear vision of what the song looked like.”

She continues: “I also knew intuitively that I had to direct the video myself. Of course, I couldn’t have done it without my co-director and longtime collaborator Jenni Hensler, as well as Jim Larson, who was the editor and director of photography, make-up artist Jenni Atwood-Smith, and hair stylist Kat Zemtsova.

“It will very likely be the first of many self-directed visual projects to come.”

Zola Jesus will head out on tour later this month.

Zola Jesus 2018 tour dates

Apr 17: Copenhagen Hotel Cecil, Denmark

Apr 18: Gothenburg Nefertiti, Sweden

Apr 19: Malmo Ikonst, Sweden

Apr 21: Tilburg Roadburn Festival, Netherlands

Apr 22: Cologne Luxor, Germany

Apr 25: Los Angeles Teragram, CA

Apr 28: San Francisco Slims, CA

Apr 30: Sacramento Harlow’s, CA

May 01: Portland Aladdin Theater, OR

May 02: Vancouver Rickshaw, BC

May 04: Salt Lake City State Room, UT

May 05: Boulder Fox, CO

May 06: Omaha Waiting Room, NE

May 08: St Paul Turf Club, MN

May 11: Mayer Arcosanti, AZ

May 13: New York Mhow, NY

May 17: Brooklyn Public, NY