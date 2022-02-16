Ihshan offers a haunting take on Lustmord's Dark Awakenings

Pelagic Records will release The Others, a tribute box set to dark ambient musician Lustmord in April

Ihsahn
Norwegian prog metaller Ihsahn has released a video for his new single, a cover of Lustmord's Dark Awakening, which you can watch in full below.

It's taken from The Others - Lustmord Deconstructed, an album that features the likes of Ihsahn, Enslaved, Katatonia singer Jonas Renkse, Ulver, MONO, Jo Quail, Zola Jesus and more reworking material from dark ambient pioneer Lustmord's 2008 album.  [O T H E R], which will be released through Pelagic Records on April 1.

“There was so much inherent atmosphere in the tracks I was presented, so it was really just a matter of rebuilding a collage based on my initial instinct," says Ihsahn. "As a guitarist, it felt natural to bring out some more details from Adam Jones’ original guitar tracks. Plus I wanted to add some 'Norwegian Horror' to the table. All in all a very inspiring experience and I feel proud to contribute to this release!”

Lustmord is Welsh musician and composer Brian Williams, previously a member of industrial band SPK and who's worked with Throbbing Gristle members Chris & Cosey and Tool. [O T H E R] is Lustmord's only album to feature guitars, which were provided by Tool's Adam Jones, King Buzzo (The Melvins) and Aaron Turner (Isis).

The Others - Lustmord Deconstructed forms part of a boxset titled The Other, which also contains two remix albums Beyond and The Dark Places Of The Earth.

Lustmord

