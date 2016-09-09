You Me At Six release Night People video

You Me At Six have released a video for their song Night People.
It’s the title track from their upcoming fifth album, which launches on January 13 next year.
The British outfit debuted the track live at the Reading and Leeds festivals last month.
The band have been working on the follow-up to 2014’s Cavalier Youth since last summer, with guitarist Max Helyer saying in 2015: “We’ve got ideas but we’re very different people now and I think it’s going to show the next progression of our band.
“We’ve done 10 years, but what’s going to be the next 10 years for You Me At Six and what are we going to bring?”
He added: “I think we want to achieve higher levels and hopefully get another number one album.”
A limited number of signed bundles are available to pre-order on the band’s website.
You Me At Six will tour the UK and Ireland next month.
You Me At Six UK and Ireland tour 2016
Oct 04: Bristol Academy
Oct 05: Folkestone Leas Cliff Hall
Oct 06: Swansea Brangwyn Hall
Oct 09: Belfast Limelight
Oct 10: Dublin Academy
Oct 13: Nottingham Rock City
Oct 14: Oxford Academy
Oct 15: Cambridge Corn Exchange
Oct 17: Inverness Ironworks
Oct 18: Leeds Academy
Oct 20: Sheffield Acdemy
Oct 21: Middlesbrough Emoire
Oct 23: Southampton Guildhall
Oct 24: London Shepherd’s Bush Empire
- Kansas release Visibilty Zero lyric video
- Korn's Jonathan Davis: I don't relate with normal people
- Is this man the most metal politician on the planet?
- Marilyn Manson, Courtney Love in Marc Jacobs fashion shoot
You Me At Six Night People tracklist
- Night People
- Plus One
- Heavy Soul
- Take On The World
- Brand New
- Swear
- Make Your Move
- Can’t Hold Back
- Spell It Out
- Give