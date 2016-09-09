You Me At Six release Night People video

You Me At Six

You Me At Six have released a video for their song Night People.

It’s the title track from their upcoming fifth album, which launches on January 13 next year.

The British outfit debuted the track live at the Reading and Leeds festivals last month.

The band have been working on the follow-up to 2014’s Cavalier Youth since last summer, with guitarist Max Helyer saying in 2015: “We’ve got ideas but we’re very different people now and I think it’s going to show the next progression of our band.

“We’ve done 10 years, but what’s going to be the next 10 years for You Me At Six and what are we going to bring?”

He added: “I think we want to achieve higher levels and hopefully get another number one album.”

A limited number of signed bundles are available to pre-order on the band’s website.

You Me At Six will tour the UK and Ireland next month.

You Me At Six UK and Ireland tour 2016

Oct 04: Bristol Academy

Oct 05: Folkestone Leas Cliff Hall

Oct 06: Swansea Brangwyn Hall

Oct 09: Belfast Limelight

Oct 10: Dublin Academy

Oct 13: Nottingham Rock City

Oct 14: Oxford Academy

Oct 15: Cambridge Corn Exchange

Oct 17: Inverness Ironworks

Oct 18: Leeds Academy

Oct 20: Sheffield Acdemy

Oct 21: Middlesbrough Emoire

Oct 23: Southampton Guildhall

Oct 24: London Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Night People album artwork

You Me At Six Night People tracklist

Night People Plus One Heavy Soul Take On The World Brand New Swear Make Your Move Can’t Hold Back Spell It Out Give

