You Me At Six plan summer sessions

You Me At Six will spend this summer working on the their fifth album, guitarist Max Helyer has confirmed.

He says it’s been two years since they got together to flesh out ideas – and he thinks the follow-up to 2014’s Cavalier Youth will start a new chapter for the band.

Helyer tells Kerrang: “We have the Isle of Wight festival on June 12 and then over the summer we’re going to record. We’re going to jam and enjoy ourselves being musicians and find where our sound is going to take us.

“We’ve got ideas but we’re very different people now and I think it’s going to show the next progression of our band. We’ve done 10 years but what’s going to be the next 10 years for You Me At Six and what are we going to bring?”

He adds: “I think we want to achieve higher levels and hopefully get another number one album.”

The group headlined last weekend’s Slam Dunk and told TeamRock how proud they were to play at the festival on its 10th anniversary.