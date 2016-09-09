Marilyn Manson, Courtney Love in Marc Jacobs fashion shoot

Marilyn Manson and Courtney Love both appear in a video for fashion designer Marc Jacobs’ latest collection.

The shoot promoting Jacobs most recent work has been issued to mark New York Fashion Week, which runs until September 14.

Manson and Love are joined in the clip by Missy Elliott, Susan Sarandon, Cara Delevingne and St. Vincent, aka Anne Clark, who reveals Manson created quite a stir on set.

She tells Billboard: “All of the hair and makeup ladies said they were ­fanning ­themselves, like, ‘That is the sexiest guy I’ve ever met.’”

Jacobs adds of Manson: “He’s extraordinarily ­intelligent and quite ­flirtatious – he will ­definitely say shit to provoke you.”

Earlier this month, Manson featured in a teaser trailer for the third season of WGN America’s series Salem.

The shock rocker plays Thomas Dinley, a “barber and surgeon who is the go-to man in Salem, from a shave and a haircut to being leeched, bled, sliced open or sewn up,” according to the show’s official character description.

Manson said: “My character ends up being something that could be called the devil’s advocate or the devil’s best friend. He has no moral balance. The place where Dinley operates his business is not dissimilar to my home. I collect a lot of medical devices.”

The series will get under way on November 2.

Manson will release his 10th album Say10 on February 14 next year. He has a handful of live dates planned over the coming months.

Sep 25: San Manuel Ozzfest Meets Knotfest, CA

Oct 15-16: Toluca Knotfest, Mexico

Nov 05: Tokyo Knotfest, Japan

