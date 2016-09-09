Korn's Jonathan Davis: I don't relate with normal people

Korn’s Jonathan Davis says he doesn’t “relate with anyone that’s normal anymore.”

Guitarist Brian ‘Head’ Welch previously said that the vocalist had “grabbed his soul and ripped it open” on their upcoming album The Serenity Of Suffering – and now Davis describes how he personally relates to their latest track Insane.

He tells Matt Pinfield: “It’s always been therapy to me. It’s how I’ve been dealing with my problem since day one. Other people paint and buy cars. For me, I choose to get out my problems with my music. It helps a lot of people.

“The song Insane is another chapter in my fucking crazy life. It’s about watching things happen and fall apart around me, and there’s nothing I can do about it.

“I’ve got to the point I don’t relate with anyone that’s normal anymore. I can only relate to people who are going through insanity, or there’s something wrong with them. That’s how I deal.

“I wrote the lyrics and I looked at them like, ‘What the hell does this mean?’ I just fit with the vibe of the song. It’s one of the heaviest songs on the record. I love it.”

Korn are currently touring North America. The Serenity Of Suffering is out on October 21 via Roadrunner Records and available for pre-order.

Meanwhile, former Korn guitarist Wesley Geer will launch his Rock To Recovery fundraiser at Los Angeles’ Fonda Theater on October 2.

Founded in 2012, Geer’s non-profit organisation develops music programmes in treatment centres, helping patients suffering from a range of issues including alcoholism, drug addiction, depression and cancer to form a band and write music as a form of therapeutic release.

He’ll be joined by fellow Korn alumni David Silveria and Zac Baird, who will perform in the first band at the event, alongside a host of guests including Billy Idol guitarist Steve Stevens and Jane’s Addiction bassist Chris Chaney.

Tickets can be purchased via AXS.

Rock To Recovery 2016

Serenity Of Suffering artwork

Korn The Serenity Of Suffering tracklist

Insane Rotting In Vain Black Is The Soul The Hating A Different World (feat. Corey Taylor) Take Me Everything Falls Apart Die Yet Another Night When You’re Not There Next In Line Please Come For Me

Sep 24: Fargo Scheels Arena, ND

Sep 25: Omaha Baxter Arena, NE

Sep 27: Cedar Rapis US Cellular Center, IA

Sep 28: Peoria Civic Center, IL

Oct 01: Madison JJO Sonic Boom, WI

Oct 02: Lousiville Louder Than Life, KY

Oct 05: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Oct 07: Pelham Oak Mountain Amphitheater, AL

Oct 08: Southhaven Landers Center, MS

Oct 09: Biloxi Mississippi Coast Coliseum, MS

Oct 11: Tampa Mid Florida Credit Union Amphitheater, FL

Oct 12: Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena, FL

Oct 13: Alpharetta Verizon Wireless Amphitheater, GA

Oct 15: Rogers Walmart Amphitheater, AR

Oct 16: Tulsa Bok Center, OK

Oct 19: Colorado Springs World Arena, CO

Oct 23: Sacramento Aftershock. CA

